‘Dateline’ Preview: ‘New Twist’ In Dana Rosendale’s ‘Surprising Case’ Examined Following Daughter’s Investigation

On Friday night, those who tune in to watch the new episode of “Dateline” will get an inside look at the case of Dana Rosendale as her daughter investigates what truly happened to her mother years ago.

As a child, Brittany Stork grew up in Oregon, Ohio, a town near Lake Erie. There, she had been interested in dance during her youth. However, her life would change one afternoon while attending her kindergarten class.

On that day, her teacher had asked her how her mother had died, which came as a shock to Brittany.

“She had asked me, ‘How did your mom die? Was she in a car accident?'” she told “Dateline” correspondent Dennis Murphy. She then added that she remembers “getting really teary-eyed” and telling her teacher that she didn’t know what she was talking about. This, in turn, prompted the 5-year-old to go home and ask her parents what her teacher had been referring to.

After doing so, the “family sorrow” was revealed to Brittany as she learned that the woman she had been calling mom was, in actuality, her grandmother. She also learned that her mother had, in fact, died in a car accident when she was eight months old, as her teacher had indicated.

However, the circumstances surrounding her death were not ones that may be initially associated with a car accident. At that time, she had been found on the side of a road with a “massive head wound,” which prompted those looking into her death to feel as though it may not have been accidental after all.

Upon learning the truth about her mom, Brittany began to seek out information that could give her answers. “It’s my mom’s story, and nobody else could tell it,” she revealed in the new episode.

On Friday night, viewers will get to learn the “new twist” in the “surprising case.”

This episode of “Dateline,” titled “Return to the Lonely Road,” will air Friday night at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.