David Luiz ‘looks like an imposter’ in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team

Arsenal defender David Luiz has been branded an “imposter” by former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince.

Paul Ince has been impressed by the leadership shown by David Luiz since Mikel Arteta took charge of Arsenal. The Manchester United legend believes it is a far cry from his “terrible” performances under former boss Unai Emery.

Luis has been a regular fixture in Arteta’s team despite struggling for form before Christmas, with Arsenal’s defence coming in for pelters from fans and pundits. “You look at David Luiz, he was terrible under Unai Emery,” Ince said. “You look at him now and all of a sudden leadership he’s pulling people in saying well done, well done. “He wasn’t doing that before, he looks like an impostor now. “But this is what Arteta demands from him, if you are going to be in that central role you are going to have to show leadership.

“That’s what he’s doing. It’s not just the work they are doing on the pitch it’s what goes on off it too. When it all comes together you will see a proper Arsenal team.” Emery has been critical of the Arsenal squad in the wake of his departure from the club in November. Luiz, however, recently defended the axed Spaniard. He said: “I think he was a great, great guy, great coach. In football we need results, if the results aren’t coming everybody is going to try to find out why. “I think he has his vision and we have to accept that in a nice way and in a humble way.”