David Lynch Has Absolutely ‘Zero Interest’ In Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Remake

David Lynch is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. With more than 80 films to his name, Lynch has given the public some of the most iconic movies during his illustrious career. But there is one project that did not get the reception he wanted and still makes him sad to this day.

The movie is 1984’s “Dune,” which chronicles the journey of two rival families who are battling to take control of the extremely harsh desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. The film turned out to be a failure for Lynch and received negative reviews. But it did gain a cult-classic status among the new breed of movie viewers.

Thirty-six years after the release of the original film, Denis Villeneuve is all set to come out with another big-screen adaptation of the sci-fi epic. Recently, a set of photos were released by the makers of the remake to give the much-awaited first look at the feature film and its characters.

But how does Lynch feels about the remake? And is he excited to see “Dune” on the big screen once again? Well, the answer is no.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the 74-year-old filmmaker revealed that he has “zero interest” in Villeneuve’s version because “Dune” has always been a heartache for him.

The “Elephant Man” helmer further stated that the movie that came out for the viewers in 1984 was not something that he wanted to make.

“I have zero interest in ‘Dune.’ Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I did not have final cut. It is not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much – but it was a total failure for me,” Lynch said.

The original movie currently holds a score of 53% on review site Rotten Tomatoes. “Dune” was a failure at the box office, too, as it managed to earn just over $30 million during its theatrical run. The movie had a production budget of more than $40 million.

The remake is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2020. The cast of the movie includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dave Bautista.