David Moyes sets out West Ham mission as he pushes on with transfer plans

David Moyes wants to help repair West Ham’s woes – but it may come at a price.

David Moyes says he wants to be the man to “mend” West Ham – on the very day the owners revealed the club are in grave danger of going broke. Annual figures released by the club of a pre-tax loss of £28.2million came with a warning from co-owner David Sullivan that staying up was “an absolute necessity for the future wellbeing of the club”.

He also added: "The principal business risk remains that of the football club being relegated from the Premier League with the serious financial consequences which follow." Despite the same figures revealing that £214.4m has been the net spend on players in the last four years, the Hammers sit precariously above the relegation zone on goal difference going into the clash with runaway leaders Liverpool at the London Stadium. Moyes, though, currently in his second spell at the club, still believes he can be the man to sort out the turmoil at the club and – just as he did with Everton – turn them into Champions League contenders. However, he warned West Ham fans that it would take time.

Moreover, key players such as Declan Rice may have to be flogged off to help the books balance along the way. "I want to be the person who comes to mend the club and I always think the person who mends it is the manager and the team," Moyes said. "I don't think we can mend it immediately, but if we can get through this period, I think we can make things much better. "When you spend the money, it's when it doesn't work you get questioned.

“Some clubs have had to spend an awful lot of money but have probably had enough sales to back that up. “Even when we were at Everton, we had to sell Wayne Rooney along the journey. Did we want to sell him? No chance. I was heart-broken. “Then there was Joleon Lescott. We got him from Wolves and then Manchester City were trying to sign our best players while I was trying to make the club better. “West Ham are on that journey – but we are only starting it as far as I am concerned.”

Unfortunately right now, academy protégé Rice is really the club’s one major saleable asset. Does that mean Moyes might have to sell the 21-year-old England international? “I am not for a minute using Declan as an example,” Moyes said. “But if you are a star player, you want to play for the star teams. That is what happens – you lose your better players. “I was only drawing reference that sometimes to be a successful manager you have to have a good team but also keep an eye on the bank balance as well.”