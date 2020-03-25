‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: How Far Will Chad Go Against Kate And Gabi?

He has been under his father’s spell and dispatched to do some of his dirty work when it comes to getting the family company back. Now, following failed attempts to take care of the threats to their empire before, Chad will once again make an attempt on Kate and Gabi’s lives on the Friday, March 20 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Since sipping the drugged drinks Stefano (Stephen Nicholls) left for him, unaware of what he was doing, Chad (Billy Flynn) has been a different person on the NBC soap. Not only has he taken to wearing his father’s infamous ring, but he has also been programmed to try and take out the threats that could take DiMera Enterprises away from them. However, his attempt to smother Gabi (Camila Banus) failed when Rafe (Galen Gering) walked into her hospital room, and he was also stopped on his attempt to stab Kate with a letter opener.

Now, following Stefano’s order to get a family reunion together, which could potentially include the two women, who were each married to his departed sons Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and Stefan (Brandon Barash), he may finally have his chance to do what he’s been ordered to.

“Chad attacks Kate and Gabi,” spoilers reveal.

Meanwhile, as he gets his son to do that part of his dirty work and scheming, Stefano will continue shifting his focus towards the attempt to have Marlena (Deidre Hall) commit to him. The attempt to implant a chip in her was successful, but there has been a struggle when it comes to making her forget everything about her life with John (Drake Hogestyn). However, he may finally start to have some more success as his attempts to program her continue.

“Stefano makes headway with Marlena,” spoilers state.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.