‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Anna And Abigail Figure Out Chad’s Secret?

He has been acting out of character a lot lately, and now, as they both begin to worry that he may be up to no good, Anna and Abigail will each share concerns that Chad may not be himself on the Thursday, March 26 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Since returning home from her grandfather’s funeral in Africa, Abigail (Kate Mansi) has noticed something off with her husband. Not only has he been acting a little shifty on the NBC soap and spending time near the secret passageway to the tunnels, but she noticed his reluctance to also be with her romantically, as well as his insistence that he wear his father’s phoenix ring. She finds the behaviors all highly unusual, because while he has wanted to find ways to keep DiMera controlled within the family, he has not been as attached to his family legacy in the past, often shunning some of it, and his father’s notoriously evil ways of accomplishing things.

She also won’t be the only one noticing a change and expressing concern, however, since Anna (Leann Hunley) could also be on high alert following Chad’s invitation to her and Tony (Thaao Penghlis), insisting they attend a family reunion get-together, which she will find suspicious since they too have distanced themselves from the family legacy.

“Anna and Abigail grow suspicious of Chad’s behavior,” spoilers reveal.

The women probably won’t put together just yet that Chad has been brainwashed by Stefano (Stephen Nicholls) to conduct some of his dirty work while he focuses on reclaiming Marlena (Deidre Hall), but they will definitely become curious about what he could be hiding. Not believing Chad’s stories that he found rats in the tunnels, she could also choose to head down to them to investigate—where she could make a shocking discovery.

Meanwhile, Chad will be working to get the reunion together as quickly as possible, getting his reluctant siblings on board for what will likely be revealed as Stefano’s newest sinister plan.

“Chad convinces Tony and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to attend a very special family gathering” spoilers state.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.