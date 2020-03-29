‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Ben Finally Be Exonerated?

They have been working so hard to free him from prison for a long time, and now, the hard work will finally pay off for Ciara and Ben on the Tuesday, March 24 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Since Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) was arrested for Jordan’s (Chrishell Stause) murder on the NBC soap, there was a battle to exonerate him since he was innocent. The truth about the murder almost came too late to save him, but just before he was executed, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) managed to get Evan/Christian (Brock Kelly) to admit to the crime. However, the confession was thrown out since it was made while Ciara held a gun to his head, which meant that while Ben wouldn’t be executed, he wasn’t technically free to go yet either.

Now, following Evan also giving Baby David back up to Rafe (Galen Gering), the time may come for some good news to come the couple’s way, as he could also finally go down for the crime he committed.

“Ben is released from prison and reunite with Ciara,” spoilers reveal.

Whether Ben is going to be freed because Evan finally makes a confession of his own accord or because there is other evidence which allows both to be treated as suspects out on bail, he will still be free to live outside of the prison cell he has called home for more than a year.

However, as he prepares to celebrate life outside of a jail cell for the first time in a long time, someone else in Salem will be preparing for their time at Statesville following the truth about their own crime coming to light.

Will (Chandler Massey) was also released recently after the truth about the accident that killed Adrienne (Judi Evans) was revealed. After he had served a year, assuming he was the one that caused the crash, the fact that Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) had gotten drunk that night and been the real culprit came out—after it became obvious that Xander (Paul Telfer) and Victor (John Aniston) had covered up what she did and let Will take the fall.

Now, Maggie is set to take her punishment and is ready to do what she needs to make things as right as she can.

“Maggie says goodbye to her loved ones before going to prison,” spoilers state.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.