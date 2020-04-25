‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Brady And Kristen Get A Lead On Sarah?

21 SHARES Share Tweet

They all finally know the truth about baby Mickey really being Rachel and belonging to Brady and Kristen. However, Sarah shocked everyone by kidnapping the baby and taking off with her. Now, they will all be left waiting as they try to figure out where she took the baby and how to convince her to bring her home on the Wednesday, April 22 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

After learning that Mickey wasn’t really her daughter, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) called off her wedding to Cander (Paul Telfer) and then shocked everyone when she took off and kidnapped the baby on the NBC soap. They know she took a jet and went to Europe, but have been unable to do much else. Now, as they try to figure out what the next step is to try and get baby Rachel back, Brady (Eric Martsolf), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will be left with more questions than answers.

“Brady, Kristen, Eric and Nicole wait for word on Sarah and the baby,” spoilers reveal.

Meanwhile, they aren’t the only one affected by the shocking reveal, as Xander is not only dealing with the consequences about his relationship ending and being seen as more of a pariah than he already was, but he will also face Victor’s (John Aniston) wrath as well since both men were responsible for the massive cover-up.

“Victor berates Xander for allowing the truth to come out,” spoilers state.

In addition, the reveal will also lead to tensions among extended members of everyone’s families as well, because there will be mixed feelings not only about what has happened but whether or not Kristen deserved to actually be a caring and loving mother when her actions in the past have indicated that she can’t handle it otherwise.

“Chad and Abigail take opposite sides over Kristen and Sarah’s situation,” spoilers reveal.

Chad (Billy Flynn) will likely feel his sister deserves her baby, but Abigail (Kate Mansi), who watched her brother grieve when Kristen killed Haley in a state of grief over her daughter’s death, may wonder if she is truly stable enough to raise the child. Their disagreements could lead to more struggles for them as well, meaning no one is safe from the drama enfolding all of Salem.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.