‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Eric Reveal The Truth About Mickey?

He was devastated to learn that the little girl he thought was his an that he sat right next to as she battled cancer was actually his brother’s daughter. Now, as Eric continues making n attempt to inform everyone else what happened with the baby swap, he will be forced to say a devastating goodbye to the baby he thought was his on the Wednesday, April 8 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

After Nicole (Arianne Zucker) revealed what she had learned to Eric (Greg Vaughan), he was devastated that the baby who had already been kept from him for over a year was actually not his to begin with on the NBC soap. Learning that Mackenzie has actually died on Mother’s Day last year and that Xander (Paul Telfer) had switched her and Rachel, allowing Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) to think their daughter had died instead also infuriated him—but he knows he needs to let everyone who should know the truth become aware of it.

His attempts to let Brady and Kristen know what was going on were interrupted when Kristen got the text to go to the hospital to say goodbye to Stefano (Stephen Nicholls) before he went into surgery to remove the microchip and turn him back into Steve Johnson. Similarly, when we went to tell Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) the truth about their daughter after receiving the real DNA test results that confirmed the truth, she had to rush out because of the surgery, since she was helping Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) with it.

Now, as he is forced to wait to tell everyone the truth, Eric will instead begin to prepare himself to give up the little girl who he has grown to love.

“Eric shares a tearful goodbye with Mackenzie,” spoiler reveal.

However, the emotions during that moment won’t be the only ones that cause an issue, since the truth is going to get to the others soon—and they too will find themselves in various states of disbelief.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.