‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Gabi Reclaim DiMera?

She lost the control she had over DiMera Enterprises when her scheme to keep Lani and Eli apart was finally exposed at her wedding. Now, free from going to prison because she donated bone marrow to Mickey/Rachel, Gabi will continue working towards getting back everything she had on the Tuesday, April 21 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

After Gabi’s (Camilla Banus) plot, which involved keeping Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) apart by threatening to blow up Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) heart, was exposed at her wedding to Eli, she lost everything on the NBC soap, including DiMera, which she had been running since Stefan’s death. She did manage to avoid prison however when she donated bone marrow to help save baby Mickey/Rachel, but so far hasn’t made any moves to reclaim the empire. Now, however, following Chad’s recent indiscretions, she may find a way back in.

“Gabi goes up against Chad,” spoilers reveal.

Gabi was one of the targets Chad has while he was under hypnosis from his father’s ploy. Not only did he try to kill both Gabi and Kate (Lauren Koslow), but he also helped with Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) kidnapping. He has since been freed from the spell and Stefano was stopped from his own ploy as well, which means Chad is free to once again do what he was before. However, knowing that he was so easily duped and committed illegal acts as well could give Gabi the edge she seeks to take DiMera back once more.

However, a preview clip for the week’s episodes (see above), also seems to indicate that Gabi could be in for an unexpected shock she couldn’t have predicted—as her dead husband Stefan (Brandon Barash) becomes someone she starts to see once again.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.