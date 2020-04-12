‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Justin Lose Kayla To Steve?

They moved on with one another after his wife died and she believed that Steve had wanted a divorce. However, as Kayla waits for Steve to wake up from the surgery that removed the microchip turning him into Stefano, Justin will begin to worry about what it all means for his relationship on the Thursday, April 9 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

After everyone learned Steve (Stephen Nicholls) had been microchipped with Stefano’s consciousness on the NBC soap, it became clear he wasn’t the same man–or the one who actually filed for divorce from Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). However, after he was arrested for trying to manipulate and kidnap Marlena (Deidre Hall), the surgery was done to remove the chip from his brain and turn him back into the man Kayla once loved. However, her romance with Justin (Wally Kurth), which was struck up after her divorce and Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) death, is now something that could be at risk, since Kayla could choose to be with Steve again when he wakes up.

“Justin confides in Jennifer about his fear of losing Kayla,” spoilers reveal.

Justin will share with Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) that he genuinely is scared that he could lose Kayla for good because he couldn’t blame her for wanting to be with the man she loved before. However, the feelings he has gotten for her have been strong as well, and he isn’t sure he can handle losing someone again.

However, his fears could be unwarranted, because while Kayla will have some devotion to Steve–with whom she is sitting vigil while she waits for him to wake up–there still could be hurdles that keep them apart. The surgery to remove the chip was more complicated than expected because it had a self-destruct mechanism that forced her to make cuts where she didn’t want to in order to save Steve’s life.

As a result, while Stefano may be gone, the man who wakes up may not be the Steve she remembers–which could mean their romance will truly be over for good, keeping the relationship she has with Justin safe as a result.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.