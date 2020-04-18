‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Rafe Lose Custody Of David?

He has had custody of Jordan’s son since her murder more than a year ago and has managed to maintain his hold on the child despite the reveal that his father was alive and in Salem. However, as Evan continues fighting for the little boy, Rafe will receive an unexpected shock on the Thursday, April 16 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

After Evan (Brock Kelly) gave David back following the kidnapping, Rafe (Galen Gering) has continued caring for the little boy, who Jordan (Chrishell Stause) entrusted her son with before Evan killed her on the NBC soap. However, Evan has refused to drop the matter when it comes to proving he should have custody of his son, and now, after the charges against him for Jordan’s death were dropped because his confession wasn’t valid, he will make another move that could greatly affect Rafe’s chances at keeping David going forward.

“Rafe receives shocking news from Evan’s lawyer, Zoey,” spoilers reveal.

Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud) could provide some sort of earth-shattering information that either lets Evan take his son back, despite the fact he killed the baby’s mom or could reveal a move that can be made on his behalf that also makes things more complicated. If she happens to be related to Evan at all, she could also have a valid claim on David’s care—one that is far more valid than Rafe’s since he is not a blood relative.

Of course, if that is the card that Zoey and Evan play, then it could lead to Rafe trying to play the only one he has—using the only other relative he knows who could also try to make a claim—Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). It could be futile to try since Ben had his past history as a serial killer against him, but since he was revealed to have not been responsible for Jordan’s death, there might be something that could make him valid.

In the meantime, Ben and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) will be focused on rebuilding their life together following his release.

“Ben is delighted by Ciara’s surprise,” spoilers state.

“Days of Our Lives” air weekdays on NBC.