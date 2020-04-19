‘Dead’ Woman Wakes Up In Body Bag Just Before Funeral

A woman declared dead by the doctors woke up just before her funeral. The incident took place in Paraguay on Saturday (April 11).

According to reports, the woman, identified as 50-year-old Gladys Rodríguez Duarte, was suffering from ovarian cancer. On Saturday morning, she was rushed to a local clinic after her blood pressure increased. Two hours after she was admitted, Dr. Heriberto Vera pronounced her dead. He told the woman’s daughter and husband the cause of death was ovarian cancer.

The body bag containing the corpse was handed over to workers of a funeral parlor at the hospital. When they were unloading the corpse at the funeral home, the workers were shocked to see the woman moving inside the bag. They immediately informed the woman’s family following which she was taken to one of Paraguay’s Social Welfare Institute medical facilities.

Slamming the doctor for wrongly declaring the woman dead, her daughter, Sandra Duarte , said, “He assumed she was dead and handed her naked to me like an animal with her death certificate. He didn’t even revive her.”

“We trusted him, that’s why we went there. But they disconnected her and passed her off to the funeral home,” she told local media. Meanwhile, the woman remained under observation at the hospital.

The incident came months after a woman in the southern Indian state of Karnataka woke up just before her funeral after being declared dead by the doctors. The woman, identified as 55-year-old Malati Chougule, was admitted to a hospital after suffering from high fever. At the hospital, the woman lost her consciousness, following which the doctors failed to revive her and declared her dead.

After clearing the hospital dues, the woman was taken home by her family members. The relatives began preparations for her funeral after placing her body in the backyard of the home. Suddenly, the woman opened her eyes and got up. The family, who was left shocked by the incident, was told by one of the villagers the woman came back from a temporary coma and that it was not a miracle.