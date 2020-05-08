Dean Laidley arrest fallout deepens as SECOND senior police officer suspended over leaked photos

A second senior police officer has been suspended after photos leaked of AFL great Dean Laidley in custody while dressed as a woman.

Victoria Police’s Professional Standards Command said on Tuesday another officer had been stood down and is expected to be charged after the photos emerged on social media of Laidley wearing a wig and makeup at St Kilda Police Station.

The former North Melbourne coach was arrested on Saturday and charged with a series of offences including stalking and committing an indictable offence on bail.

Photos leaked after his arrest of his mugshot in a police file and him sat in a police interview room wearing a blonde wig, makeup and a dress.

The senior constable who allegedly leaked the photos has already been suspended with pay and faces up to two years in jail if found guilty of breaching the Victorian Police Act.

Both officers are expected to be charged under section 227 of the act, which punishes the unauthorised disclosure of police information by officers.

‘Professional Standards have suspended a second Victoria Police employee in relation to photos circulating on social media of a person who was in custody at a police station in Victoria,’ a Victoria Police spokesman said in a statement.

‘The male senior constable is also from the southern-metropolitan region.

‘He is expected to be charged with a breach under section 227 of the Victoria Police Act, which is unauthorised disclosure of information.’

Laidley reportedly demanded to be called ‘Daniella’ during his police interview, according to The West Australian.

His mother Carmel Friburg meanwhile has said she was ‘just as gobsmacked as everyone’ at the charges and had no concern about her son when they spoke last week.

‘I spoke to him on Wednesday and he seemed to be OK,’ she told The West Australian from her home in Perth’s northern suburbs.

‘It’s just hard for me to believe – he’s always been level-headed, he’s never been in any trouble or anything like that.’

Laidley’s mother said she last saw him at Christmas time and he appeared to be his normal self other than some physical pain.

‘He wasn’t well… he has got something from playing football, it’s like arthritis [in his knees], that he has a lot of pain with,’ she said.

His lawyer Dee Giannopoulos said during Laidley’s appearance at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Sunday he urgently needed to be seen by a mental health nurse.

‘Outraged that pictures of my client, taken by some police officer, on the sly, when in custody in interview have hit the media. Typical,’ Ms Giannopoulos wrote on Twitter following the release of the pictures.

A magistrate noted it was the 1996 Premiership winner’s first time in custody.

Police believe the officer may have shared the photos with up to six friends – some of whom may also be police officers.

Magistrates heard Laidley was at risk in jail because it was his first time inside.

While Laidley was known for his colourful personality off-field, he was also clinging to deep seeded torment dating back to his coaching days.

In 2006, he had sought counselling after being ‘haunted’ by the image of a fan he clashed with during a game who later took his own life.

The man, a Kangaroos member in his late 30s, was hit by a train at Seaford on the Frankston line almost 14 years ago to the month.

Laidley twice had words with the Kangaroos fan as he walked through the crowd to address his players during a clash with St Kilda.

The ugly clash was captured on TV and the AFL was forced to investigate.

‘I am distraught and feel for the family,’ Laidley said, fighting back tears at the time.

‘I just can’t believe someone’s passed away. I am still coming to terms with that. I offer them my full support.’

Laidley reiterated that he had merely invited the man down to the rooms after the second clash to see how much the players were hurting.

‘I am haunted by his image,’ Laidley said. ‘I can’t get the face out of my head.’

Laidley will remain behind bars until he appears in court via videolink on May 11.