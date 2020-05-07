Dean Laidley had been hiding away in an island paradise and offloading property

AFL great Dean Laidley provided an insight into his despair in the lead-up to his shocking arrest.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Laidley was attempting to offload his trendy Moonee Ponds apartment mid last month as his life spiraled out of control.

‘Need advice property lawyer for sale of apartment ASAP. Please message me,’ he posted on April 15.

A month earlier, he posted a photograph of himself and his youngest daughter Molly in happier times.

‘My youngest girl. Beautiful, feisty, tough and kind … I miss you xx,’ he posted on March 19.

The North Melbourne premiership player was arrested in St Kilda on Saturday night amid allegations of stalking and breaching a family violence order.

He was allegedly on bail when the offences were committed.

Daily Mail Australia has been told Laidley was a tormented soul who never fully recovered from the death of a footy fan he clashed with in 2006.

Laidley faces seven charges, including one each of stalking, committing an indictable offence while on bail and persistent breach of a family violence order and four other intervention order breaches.

On April 3, the man affectionately referred to as ‘Tunnel’ by his mates, posted photos of himself in his prime at North Melbourne after accepting a challenge to post a football photo.

‘Not sure I’m missing football,’ he wrote. ‘But great memories of this club, team and players.’

So proud was the ex-champion of his time with the Kangaroos that he posted two photos instead of just one.

Laidley had also been actively promoting his Balinese villa, asking friends to share a page dedicated to it in the hope he could rent it out.

His property, Villa Ace, is situated in the popular tourism resort town of Seminyak.

Laidley’s Facebook page was dotted with photographs of the villa, where he appeared to spend much of his time outside of Melbourne.

Mystery surrounds exactly what led to Laidley being taken into custody last weekend.

Photos of him dressed as a woman and of his mug shot weer plastered across the Internet on Sunday night.

A Senior Constable from the southern metropolitan region has been suspended with pay over the scandal.

He has been interviewed for criminal conduct and is expected be charged on summons with unauthorised disclosure of information.

The offence carries a two-year maximum jail term and $40,000 in fines.

The officer will also face internal disciplinary action and could be sacked from Victoria Police.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton apologised to Laidley over the incident and said detectives would ‘leave no stone unturned’ in determining how the images got out.

Police believe the policeman may have shared the photos with anywhere up to six friends – some of whom may also be police officers.

‘I am appalled an employee of Victoria Police has taken these photographs,’ Mr Patton said.

‘It is unacceptable conduct. It is appalling conduct and there is no place for it in our organisation.

‘This is a breach of privacy, a breach of human rights and we are taking the matter extremely seriously.’

Police Minister Lisa Neville said the person who had leaked the photos from inside a police station acted in an ‘idiotic’ way.

‘It was an idiotic thing to do,’ she said.

Laidley appeared before Deputy Magistrate Jelena Popovic on Sunday night.

There Ms Popovic heard he was at risk in jail because it was his first time inside.

His lawyer asked that he be assessed by a mental health nurse and be provided an antidepressant.

A source told Daily Mail Australia Laidley’s collapse into despair had been on public display about the Moonee Ponds area in recent months before the COVID-19 lockdown.

A disheveled Laidley – or ‘Tunnel’ as he is well known – had been seen getting about town barefooted and disheveled.

Laidley and his estranged wife Joanne had been popular members of the East Keilor Football Club, where their son played for years as junior.

Sources claim Laidley’s lifestyle choices were well known among his mates and accepted.

But while Laidley was known for his colourful personality off-field, he was also clinging to deep seeded torment dating back to his coaching days.

In 2006, Laidley had sought counselling after being ‘haunted’ by the image of a fan he clashed with during a game, who later committed suicide.

The man, a Kangaroos member in his late 30s, was hit by a train at Seaford on the Frankston line almost 14 years ago to the month.

Laidley had twice had words with the Kangaroos fan as he walked through the crowd to address his players during a clash with St Kilda.

The ugly clash was captured on TV and the AFL was forced to investigate.

‘I am distraught and feel for the family,’ Laidley said, fighting back tears at the time.

‘I just can’t believe someone’s passed away. I am still coming to terms with that. I offer them my full support.’

Laidley reiterated that he had merely invited the man down to the rooms after the second clash to see how much the players were hurting.

‘I am haunted by his image,’ Laidley said. ‘I can’t get the face out of my head.’

Laidley remained behind bars on Monday as Melbourne’s footy world exploded over the revelations of his arrest.

One photo of the former champ, apparently taken from inside a police interview room, showed Laidley wearing a blonde wig, makeup and a dress as he was questioned by officers.

Another photo showed his mugshot as part of a Victoria Police file on a computer.

The 1996 premiership player reportedly demanded to be called ‘Daniella’ during his police interview, according to The West Australian.

A high-profile Melbourne lawyer, who said she was representing Laidley, confirmed one of the photos showed her client.

The lawyer, Dee Giannopoulos, hit out at those who had leaked the photo in an angry Twitter post.

‘Outraged that pictures of my client, taken by some police officer, on the sly, when in custody in interview have hit the media. Typical,’ she wrote.

Laidley will remain behind bars until he appears in court via videolink on May 11.