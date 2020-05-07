Dean Laidley’s former teammates throw support behind troubled ex-AFL star and slams ‘grub’ trolls

Dean Laidley’s former teammates have rallied behind the AFL identity and expressed ‘overwhelming sadness’ after he was arrested while dressed in women’s clothes.

The 53-year-old is behind bars charged with seven offences including stalking and breaching a family violence order after an alleged incident in St Kilda on Saturday night.

Photos leaked from inside a police station showed Laidley wearing a blonde wig, makeup and a dress as he was questioned by officers.

In the days since his shock arrest, Laidley’s one-time North Melbourne teammates lamented not doing more to help the troubled former backman, with some admitting they had known of his ‘troubles’ for years.

David King, who played in the Kangaroos 1996 premiership with Laidley, said he contacted his mate in the hours after he was arrested.

‘He’s [allegedly] done some things outside the law, and the processes will kick in from there, so you’ve got to put that to the front of the conversation. That’ll play itself out,’ King told Fox Footy on Monday night.

‘The second part is overwhelming sadness he is in this situation. And the family has to go through this situation.

‘I didn’t have any idea that he was at this stage, but you send the text, you know he’s gonna get better eventually, you tell him you love him and you want to help him whenever he’s ready.

‘I don’t want to get involved in where he’s been and this historical stuff. It’s just overwhelming sadness at this whole situation.’

Laidley’s former teammates are rallying together to support his family, including Anthony Stevens and Brent Harvey.

‘It’s obviously a really, really sensitive situation that we find ourselves in right now,’ Harvey said.

‘I think all I can say on it is I hope everybody involved in the whole situation, well-being is the number one thing.’

A source told Daily Mail Australia Laidley’s collapse into despair had been on public display about the Moonee Ponds area in recent months before the COVID-19 lockdown.

A disheveled Laidley – or ‘Tunnel’ as he is known – had been seen getting about town barefooted.

Sources claim Laidley’s ‘lifestyle choices’ were well known among his mates and in AFL circles and had become accepted, with many in Laidley’s inner circle after his arrest lamenting not doing more to help their troubled mate.

Mystery surrounds exactly what led to Laidley being taken into custody last weekend.

Laidley faces seven charges, including one each of stalking, committing an indictable offence while on bail and persistent breach of a family violence order and four other intervention order breaches.

Photos of him dressed as a woman and of his mug shot weer plastered across the Internet on Sunday night.

A Senior Constable from the southern metropolitan region has been suspended with pay over the scandal.

He has been interviewed for criminal conduct and is expected be charged on summons with unauthorised disclosure of information.

The offence carries a two-year maximum jail term and $40,000 in fines.

The officer will also face internal disciplinary action and could be sacked from Victoria Police.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton apologised to Laidley over the incident and said detectives would ‘leave no stone unturned’ in determining how the images got out.

Police believe the policeman may have shared the photos with anywhere up to six friends – some of whom may also be police officers.

‘I am appalled an employee of Victoria Police has taken these photographs,’ Mr Patton said.

‘It is unacceptable conduct. It is appalling conduct and there is no place for it in our organisation.

‘This is a breach of privacy, a breach of human rights and we are taking the matter extremely seriously.’

Police Minister Lisa Neville said the person who had leaked the photos from inside a police station acted in an ‘idiotic’ way.

‘It was an idiotic thing to do,’ she said.

Laidley appeared before Deputy Magistrate Jelena Popovic on Sunday night.

There Ms Popovic heard he was at risk in jail because it was his first time inside.

His lawyer asked that he be assessed by a mental health nurse and be provided an antidepressant.

While Laidley was known for his colourful personality off-field, he was also clinging to deep seeded torment dating back to his coaching days.

In 2006, Laidley had sought counselling after being ‘haunted’ by the image of a fan he clashed with during a game, who later committed suicide.

The man, a Kangaroos member in his late 30s, was hit by a train at Seaford on the Frankston line almost 14 years ago to the month.

Laidley had twice had words with the Kangaroos fan as he walked through the crowd to address his players during a clash with St Kilda.

The ugly clash was captured on TV and the AFL was forced to investigate.

‘I am distraught and feel for the family,’ Laidley said, fighting back tears at the time.

‘I just can’t believe someone’s passed away. I am still coming to terms with that. I offer them my full support.’

Laidley reiterated that he had merely invited the man down to the rooms after the second clash to see how much the players were hurting.

‘I am haunted by his image,’ Laidley said. ‘I can’t get the face out of my head.’

Laidley remained behind bars on Monday as Melbourne’s footy world exploded over the revelations of his arrest.

One photo of the former champ, apparently taken from inside a police interview room, showed Laidley wearing a blonde wig, makeup and a dress as he was questioned by officers.

Another photo showed his mugshot as part of a Victoria Police file on a computer.

The 1996 premiership player reportedly demanded to be called ‘Daniella’ during his police interview, according to The West Australian.

A high-profile Melbourne lawyer, who said she was representing Laidley, confirmed one of the photos showed her client.

The lawyer, Dee Giannopoulos, hit out at those who had leaked the photo in an angry Twitter post.

‘Outraged that pictures of my client, taken by some police officer, on the sly, when in custody in interview have hit the media. Typical,’ she wrote.

Laidley will remain behind bars until he appears in court via videolink on May 11.