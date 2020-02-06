Dear Cheryl, we’re glad we used sperm donors

GREATEST DANCER judge Cheryl Tweedy has told how she hopes to expand her family by using a sperm donor. The 36-year-old singer who has a son, Bear, from a relationship with pop star Liam Payne, said her decision to use a sperm donor has been influenced by her age. With more women deciding to go it alone after failing to find Mr Right, three single women tell LUCY LAING how they had their babies by sperm donor – and that it’s the best decision they ever made.

Helen Craven is 45 and lives in York. She gave birth to twins Finlay and Harrison two years ago and says it was the best thing she’s ever done. “I have had several relationships over the years, but have never found anyone to settle down with,” she says.



“When my grandmother died, she left me some money and I decided to have IVF treatment. My grandmother had always wanted me to have a family, so this was her last gift to me. “I knew that if I ever wanted to be a mother, I would have to do it now. I went to a fertility clinic and had one embryo put into my womb, and amazingly it split into identical twins. There was a size difference, so I was scanned every week. At 28 weeks they found that one wasn’t getting nutrients so they had to be delivered by caesarean, which was worrying. “When they were born, and they were side by side, the difference was remarkable. Harrison was nearly twice as big as Finlay. They were like David and Goliath. “At 2lb 15oz Finlay really was tiny but he caught up. Now, age two, they are both doing really well. I love being a mum and even though I did it on my own I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Kimberley Godsall, 36, lives in Tunbridge Wells. She gave birth to Scarlett in February last year using a sperm donor. “I had relationships in my 20s and 30s that hadn’t worked out, and I knew that time was running out,” she says. “I’ve wanted a baby my entire life – even at 15, I would tell my friends how much I wanted to be a mum. I even made a pact with a male friend that if I didn’t have a baby by the time I was nearly 30, then we’d have one together. But at 30 I still wanted to find the right man. “I’ve been on dating websites, but nothing worked out. So in 2017 I decided to go it alone and looked for a donor. It’s a little bit like online dating, I just looked at potential donors at the Care Fertility clinic and chose someone with characteristics I wanted in a child. A friend said “choose someone who would fit into your family” and that’s what I did. “In May 2018 I fell pregnant and I was thrilled. I suffered with pelvic pain and was on crutches from 18 weeks but Scarlett was born safely, 8lb 8oz. “I’ve battled depression because of wanting a child, so going it alone was the best thing I ever could have done.”

Sophie Barker, 30, lives in Haslingden, Lancashire. She gave birth to twins Jacob and Toby in September thanks to a sperm donor. “I found myself single at 28, not something I’d imagined,”she says. “I’d come out of a three-year relationship. He wanted to concentrate on his job. I wanted to start a family while I was young enough to enjoy it. “I’d always loved children but I was the only one of my three siblings who didn’t have any. I knew I didn’t want to waste my life waiting for Mr Right. I know lots of women give birth later in life but that wasn’t for me.

