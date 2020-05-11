Death toll on island of Ireland rises above 1,900 and Boris Johnson faces MPs: Today’s Covid-19 main points

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has confirmed a further 15 deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,467.

Figures showed that there were 139 new cases of the virus in Ireland, bringing the total confirmed cases here to 23,135.

Northern Irish authorities today confirmed three more deaths bringing the death toll there to 438 – bringing the total number of cases on the island to above 1,900.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across both jurisdictions has exceeded 27,000.

A further week of restrictions now lie ahead with phase one of the government’s roadmap to reopening due to begin next Monday 18 May.

Elsewhere, UK prime minister Boris Johnson has addressed the House of Commons to face questions on his just-published road map for exiting the most stringent Covid-19 restrictions.

He told MPs in a socially-distanced parliament that his plan would be driven by “data and science and public health”.

Johnson’s address to the nation last night faced criticism for being vague and confusing.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Last night, the Department of Health confirmed a further 12 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland along with a further 236 cases.

There have been a further three deaths of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said. It brings the total deaths there to 438.

As health officials scrambled to ensure that residents of nursing homes and residential centres were tested for Covid-19, one question loomed in the background – what if patients can’t consent?

The Electric Picnic festival has been cancelled for 2020.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in an intensive care unit has fallen to 72, continuing the steady fall from a peak of 160 last month.

According to the data as of Saturday night, 543 people with Covid-19 were in Irish hospitals, plus a further 196 suspected cases.

The Department of Social Protection said it paid €206.3 million to 589,000 people who applied for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) – a reduction of 9,000 people when compared to last week.

The HSE said yesterday that the cost of PPE will rise to €1 billion this year.

There are concerns that delays in the testing process could impact the lifting of restrictions here.

Politicians in Northern Ireland are to meet today to discuss plans for any easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Doctors have warned against an obesity patient “stigma” in the post-pandemic health system.

Some new and expectant mothers are finding the Covid-19 crisis “very challenging”.

Covid-19 led to an unprecedented collapse in construction activity in April, according to the Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index.

The GAA President has said that the resumption of its games are unlikely while social distancing remains in place.

Fianna Fáil’s Marc Mac Sharry called on the Minister for Transport to provide emergency supports for public transport companies during the current crisis.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: