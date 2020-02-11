Deathproof? Dagestani construction workers survive 9-story fall, escape with MINOR injuries (VIDEO)

A shocking construction site accident was caught on camera in southern Russia. Five workers seemingly fell to their doom as the scaffolds collapsed – only to emerge from the rubble not just alive, but nearly unharmed.

The video of the men tumbling towards the ground from the ninth floor, in a pile of wooden planks and steel pipes, provides for a truly disturbing sight. As the bystanders are seen rushing to the debris, they clearly anticipate the worst.

But it turns out that the mixed martial arts champ Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t the only “unbreakable” man to come from the Republic of Dagestan.

It has since emerged that the workers somehow managed to escape any serious injuries in the fall – and can truly start celebrating February 2 as their second birthday.

One of the men received help on site, while the four others were taken to the central hospital in the city of Derbent on the Caspian Sea, where the incident happened.

Two of the workers were briefly treated by the medics and allowed to go home, while two others were taken to hospital. However, they have already been discharged.

As for why the scaffolds collapsed, the investigators blamed negligence, noting that they were not secured properly.

