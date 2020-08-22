Debt: Six million Britons facing household bill crisis – ‘help them now’

DEBT is sadly an issue which has to be confronted by many households right across the country. But it appears the problem has only been exacerbated by the lockdown crisis, according to new research.

Debt often proves a burden to many families, who are often juggling difficult circumstances while attempting to keep up with payments. The onset of the COVID-19 crisis has brought with it financial uncertainty and hardship which has impacted many. According to a new study undertaken by Citizens Advice, one in nine people – the equivalent of six million people across the UK – have reported falling behind on household bills due to the crisis.

But while debt is a serious issue to deal with alone, there are also very difficult circumstances which have come along with it as a result. Around a fifth of those who stated they were behind on bills said they have been forced to go without essentials during this period. Half of these individuals said they had been driven to go without food as a result of their hardship. And a total of one in five told Citizens Advice they have had to sell their possessions in order to make ends meet throughout the crisis.

The survey asked 6,015 adults about their financial circumstances during lockdown. Key bills found to be most affected were broadband, water, energy, Council Tax and rent, where millions were behind on payments. Certain groups have also borne the brunt of the debt crisis more than others, with parents and carers, shielders and key workers all adversely affected according to the study. Citizens Advice referred to the story of a young mother-of-two who is now working a 50 hour week to pay off her debts.

When shielding, she was not able to be furloughed, and was not given the option to work from home. She said: “Even though I had existing debts, before the coronavirus I was actually paying them off fine. But when I was told I had to shield and couldn’t be furloughed – which was a big shock – I stopped paying them and now I’m three months behind on council tax. “When I started this job I was OK financially but because of coronavirus and being off work for a couple of months, it’s put me back in a never ending cycle. Since being back at work I’ve been doing double shifts every single day. So I’m working 10 hour days, five days a week to get a better wage to help get me out of this cycle of debt.” Citizens Advice states that for those who have sought help with debt since March this year will on average need two and a half years to pay back their priority debts which include household bills. In this regard, then, debt is likely to have a snowball effect for the households which are already reckoning with the recession and burgeoning financial crisis.

Dame Gillian Guy, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice commented on the difficult and challenging circumstances many Britons are currently facing. She said: “As the government takes steps to try to kickstart the economy, it must not forget the millions who’ve fallen into debt because of a crisis no-one could have foreseen. “Protections put in place by the government, business and regulators have staved off the worst consequences of lockdown debt – so far. But with these measures beginning to end, millions will now face the repercussions. “It is not right that people who’ve followed government guidance by shielding, stayed at home to care for others, been forced to work less, or lost their jobs altogether should be the ones left facing a financial blackhole.