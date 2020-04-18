Debunked: No, this is not a picture of Bulgarian workers outside a supermarket in Dublin this week

THERE HAS BEEN much conversation today, online and from Irish politicians, about the arrival to Ireland of seasonal workers for the horticulture sector.

Keelings Fruits confirmed this afternoon that 189 workers arrived from Bulgaria on a chartered flight to Dublin Airport earlier this week. The Irish Government’s List Of Essential Providers states ‘Farmers & Farm Workers’ are essential providers during Covid-19. The north county Dublin firm claimed just 40 people from the local area had applied for jobs which required fulfilling in recent weeks.

The news, however, attracted much criticism.

As part of the online conversation, there was a photo purporting to show the newly arrived workers outside a Lidl supermarket being widely shared with the caption:

“were social distancing keelings staff doing there shopping in swords, waiting on bus to bring them back to there accommodation. staff from keelings.” [sic]

Among those who shared the picture was MEP Clare Daly.

Every worker who wants to work in Ireland is welcome as far as I am concerned, but allowing people to travel in a pandemic to pick fruit is not essential, or specialist. It is super exploitation for super profits. No social distancing here. Shame on ⁦@keelingsfruits⁩ pic.twitter.com/LRqxBa0Tz8 — Clare Daly (@ClareDalyMEP) April 17, 2020

Source: Clare Daly/Twitter

However, the woman who took the photo has since confirmed it was taken a full year ago and, therefore, does not show Bulgarian workers who arrived in the country this week.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Shantelle Farrell confirmed it was taken at Lidl on the Rathbeale Road in Swords on 18 April 2019 – almost a year to the day ago.

“I don’t even know how people got that off my page,” she added.

Daly has since clarified on Twitter that the photo was not taken today.

In a statement today, Keelings said the 189 people who were on board the Ryanair charter were health screened in Bulgaria and are restricting their movements for 14 days.

