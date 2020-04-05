Debunked: The risk of carrying coronavirus into your home on your shoes is extremely low

MISINFORMATION CIRCULATING ABOUT Covid-19 often offers warnings apparently drawn from the experience of other countries, such as Italy or China.

One message being shared at the moment on WhatsApp is no exception. It says:

“Doctors from Italy have warned people around the world. Take your shoes off in front of the door. Use only a pair of shoes to get out. The corona virus survives on asphalts for up to three days. That is why the Chinese disinfected the streets. Italy has begun to do so.”

Some versions of the claim have been debunked by fact-checkers around the world. You can see some examples here and here.

While we don’t yet know everything about coronavirus, there have been some early studies about how long it survives on surfaces.

One study, which has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, specifically examined the longevity of Covid-19.

This study looked at 10 different experimental conditions involving two viruses, (SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, and SARS-CoV-1 the virus that caused SARS) in aerosols’ – to reproduce coughing – plastic, stainless steel, copper, and cardboard.

The findings suggested that Covid-19 could survive:

In aerosols for up to three hours

On cardboard for up to 24 hours

On plastic and stainless-steel surfaces for up to three days.

The authors specifically noted that Covid-19 can remain “viable and infectious” on surfaces for days. This echoed many of the findings the researchers had with SARS-CoV-1.

However, the study did not look at how long the virus could survive on a range of other surfaces, including asphalt. Put simply, we don’t know how long the coronavirus could survive on asphalt more generally, let alone asphalt in an Irish climate.

This doesn’t mean there is zero risk. The virus is spread via droplets, meaning it can be spread to and remain on surfaces for a significant amount of time. That’s why HSE and WHO advice is to wash your hands properly with soap before you leave the house and once you return inside.

But one expert told fact-checkers at Radio Canada, “asphalt is far from the most important vector in the transmission of Covid-19″.

Similarly, it is not a warning that Italian doctors are sending out. The President of the Italian National Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, has said that while it is true that Covid-19 can survive on some surfaces for a significant amount of time, there will typically be an insignificant viral load on something like shoes that have touched asphalt.

This doesn’t mean that there is zero risk.

Dr Nigel Stevenson, the assistant professor of immunology in Trinity College Dublin, told TheJournal.ie that “the virus could be on any surface and to keep that in mind”.

“I’m aware of no publication that has looked at viability on asphalt, but it is a distinct possibility it could remain viable for a time on any surface so it would be important to bear that in mind for personal hygiene,” he said.

Stevenson said that while there was a low risk from catching the virus from something like asphalt, it was worthwhile being vigilant about all the surfaces you touch.

“While the risk is low, after my daily walk, I leave my outdoor shoes at the door,” he said.

What about disinfecting the streets?

There have been photos circulating online and in the media of workers in China spraying streets with disinfectant. The same is true of Italy, where the streets have been deep cleaned. And while the images are striking, such measures have largely not been endorsed by health experts.

The reason for this is quite simple – people don’t often touch streets before then touching their face, thus reducing the risk of them contracting the virus through contact with the ground.

China’s approach to disinfecting streets was also part of a wider set of measures, while the specific act of putting disinfectant on roads and pavements came before we had detailed research on how long the virus survives on surfaces.

Shoes off?

The decision is up to you whether you want to remove your shoes. The Whatsapp message circulating is wrong – we simply don’t know how long coronavirus can survive on asphalt in the outside world, and there is no evidence of Italian doctors recommending people worldwide to leave their shoes at the door.

Indeed, there is no real evidence that disinfecting streets has proven beneficial in either China or Italy.

Saying that, there are some risks that you could, in some circumstances, bring Covid-19 into your home on your shoes. But this risk might also be compared to bringing the virus into your home through shopping- the risk is small, but not negligible

With reporting from Stephen McDermott

****

There is a lot of false news and scaremongering being spread in Ireland at the moment about coronavirus. Here are some practical ways for you to assess whether the messages that you’re seeing – especially on WhatsApp – are true or not.

STOP, THINK AND CHECK

Look at where it’s coming from. Is it someone you know? Do they have a source for the information (e.g. the HSE website) or are they just saying that the information comes from someone they know? A lot of the false news being spread right now is from people claiming that messages from ‘a friend’ of theirs. Have a look yourself – do a quick Google search and see if the information is being reported elsewhere.

Secondly, get the whole story, not just a headline. A lot of these messages have got vague information (“all the doctors at this hospital are panicking”) and don’t mention specific details. This is often – but not always a sign – that it may not be accurate.

Finally, see how you feel after reading it. A lot of these false messages are designed to make people feel panicked. They’re deliberately manipulating your feelings to make you more likely to share it. If you feel panicked after reading something, check it out and see if it really is true.

