Dee Devlin steals the show in Conor McGregor arena entrance ahead of UFC 246

Dee Devlin stole the show as she entered the T-Mobile Arena with Conor McGregor ahead of his victory over Donald Cerrone. Devlin walked in behind McGregor for his fight with the Cowboy.

And it was Devlin who topped the bill wearing a short green dress as she strode into the Las Vegas stadium for fight night.

McGregor is back and avenged his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov with an explosive victory.

The win puts him on course for a rematch with the Russian who is due to face Tony Ferguson later this year.

But defeat would have made things complicated for McGregor as he also eyes another switch of codes to boxing.

McGregor entered the arena looking sharp in a maroon suit, but it was Devlin in her short green dress that got pulses racing.