Dee Why, Manly, Shelly, North Steyne and Queenscliff will be closed due to coronavirus

A council in Sydney has closed down five popular beaches in the lead up to the Easter long weekend after thousands ignored social distancing measures.

Northern Beaches Council revealed that Dee Why, Manly, Shelly, North Steyne and Queenscliff beaches would be closed from Tuesday, including the long weekend.

The decision to close the famous beaches comes after Manly and Dee Why were identified by New South Wales Health as hotspots for transmission of COVID-19.

‘All beach car parks on the Northern Beaches will also be limited to one hour parking to encourage people to exercise and then move on quickly,’ the council said on Monday.

The council said it will be closely monitoring other beaches which will also be closed if people breach social distancing or gathering rules.

Visitors to Manly Beach have come under fire over the past few weeks for an apparent disregard of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Police were forced to close Manly Beach’s entire three-kilometre stretch at 11am on Sunday after thousands of people flocked to the seaside suburb despite strict social distancing rules in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But that did not stop the crowds from gathering in defiance of rules limiting groups to two people and telling people to stay 1.5m apart.

In the hours before the beach was closed, hundreds of beachgoers both in the water and on the beach made the most of the pleasant 21C autumn weather.

But less than 24 hours later, Northern Beaches Council declared on Monday the beach was open again for ‘exercise only’.

Photos showed locals sunbathing, surfing and enjoying their morning coffees in defiance of the government’s ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

‘It looks like it’s the end of the footy with the amount of people right now at Manly Beach at the moment,’ Manly resident Cecil told Triple M Sydney’s Moonman in the Morning.

‘I’ve been here a long time, and to me, it looks like there’s more people now then there normally is.

‘The one thing i find distributing is most of them are carrying takeaway coffee… it’s like they’re dying for their next cup. We can have takeaway coffee at home, we don’t need to get it. What are we doing?’

In NSW, police have issued dozens of on-the-spot $1,000 fines for breaches.

But locals were seemingly unconcerned as they sat in groups and watched the sunrise on Monday – with some even complaining about losing their ‘basic human right’ to access the ocean water.

‘This is ridiculous,’ one person complained to the Northern Beaches Council.

The man said his son was studying for his HSC, or final year exams in New South Wales, and occasionally jogged down to Manly Beach for a surf to ‘clear his head’.

‘Now I am truly worried about his mental well-being,’ the father said.

Another local agreed that restricting access to the surf would impact the mental and physical well-being of those who rely on it as a form of exercise.

‘Fresh air and nature is a human right,’ a Welshman living in the seaside suburb said.

‘I find it ridiculous if we can’t even go in the water. I work 40+ hours a week from my home, live 50 yards from Manly beach and surf for my physical and mental well-being, and train on the grass by the beach.’