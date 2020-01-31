Defiant Brexit Party MEP flouts EU rules to drink English sparkling wine in Parliament

BREXIT PARTY MEP Lance Forman defiantly broke a key rule of the European Parliament that prevents MEPs from taking drinks into the chamber, by bringing a bottle of English wine with him to celebrate Brexit.

Britain has begun its last full day in the European Union after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was given its final seal of approval. British MEPs are packing up their offices in Brussels and millions of new coins will go into circulation promising “friendship with all nations” as the country prepares to exit the bloc at 11pm on Friday. But before they left the chambers of the European Parliament, Brexit Party MEPs celebrated their victory by breaking a few rules in the EU institution.

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman sneaked into the chambers a bottle of English sparkling wine to celebrate with his colleagues soon after the EU ratified Boris Johnson’s Brexit withdrawal agreement. He confessed to TalkRADIO host Julia Hartley-Brewer: “For us, it was a joyous occasion. “I actually I smuggled in, as you’re not allowed to have any drinks in the chambers, I smuggled a bottle of English sparkling white wine. “It was probably the first and the last time they will ever have that.”

There were emotional scenes in the European Parliament on Wednesday as MEPs voted by 621 to 49 in favour of the Withdrawal Agreement and linked hands to sing a final chorus of Auld Lang Syne. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage had his microphone cut off during a fiery departure speech in which his party’s MEPs cheered and waved union flags as he said the UK was “never coming back”. He told the PA news agency: “The book is about to close and we are going to leave in 48 hours and that is for me, in a way, the achievement of my lifetime political goal.” For most MEPs, who have long wanted Britain to stay, it was a moment of deep regret.

Addressing the parliament, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was determined the EU and the UK should remain “good friends and good partners”. “We will always love you and we will never be far. Long live Europe,” she said. The parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt said the departure of a country which had “twice given its blood to liberate Europe” was a “sad” moment.