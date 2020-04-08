Delaware Open To Medical Marijuana Delivery; It Is Not Prescribed For COVID-19

Home delivery of medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Delaware under an emergency program being rolled out by state regulators. It can’t be used for anxiety, according to the state Office of Medical Marijuana (MMP). One dispensary said it will start delivering this week.

Though there were claims that medical marijuana’s calming effect could help Covid-19 patients, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has refuted it. There is no approved drug to treat the disease.

Dispensaries are open under a “Community Food and Housing, and Emergency and Other Relief Services,” exemption under Gov. John Carney’s (D) Declaration of Emergency. New prescriptions have not increased during the pandemic.

Recreational use is legal in Delaware. Lawful sales have remained the same, according to the MMP, which intends to allow deliveries to continue even after the pandemic stabilizes.

Carney told CBS News on Monday Delaware is bracing for a surge in coronavirus cases and it will be a very challenging time.

The state reported 673 Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Carney said he expects to see 2,000 or more soon. He expressed doubts about having enough essential health care workers and equipment.