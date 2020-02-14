‘Delusional!’ – Sickening poll shows how Momentum members REALLY felt about anti-Semitism

MOMENTUM members have revealed what they really think about the Labour Party’s antisemitism crisis in a new poll and the results are shocking.

A poll by Lord Ashcroft has revealed that 92 percent of Momentum members think that anti-semitism in the Labour party is ‘wildly exaggerated’. The worrying results saw Momentum members blame the party’s opponents for exaggerating the problem rather than acknowledging the issue within the party they support.

The poll revealed that members of pro-Corbyn campaign group Momentum are more likely than other Labour members to think alleged antisemitism in the party was “wildly exaggerated” by the party’s opponents. Findings revealed a total of 92 percent of Momentum members agreed with the statement that Jew-hate in the party was “wildly exaggerated by right-wing media and opponents of Jeremy Corbyn”. Sadly just six per cent of Momentum members felt antisemitism “was a real issue” in the party. The poll also showed those who had backed Jeremy Corbyn in both leadership elections were far likelier to blame the media and political opponents for the antisemitism issue.

A total of 39 per cent who backed Mr Corbyn agreed that the Jew-hate issue was entirely the fault of the right-wing media and his opponents. In contrast just five per cent who backed Owen Smith in 2016 and just four per cent who backed Liz Kendall in 2015 blamed the right-wing media and Mr Corbyn’s opponents. A shocking total of 73 per cent of Labour members also agreed with the statement. Overall, sickening results showed that a mere 22 per cent of Labour members agreed that antisemitism “was a real issue”.

45 per cent agreed with the statement that antisemitism was “wildly exaggerated” but felt “the party leadership should have done a better job of handling it”. The Community and Security Trust’s Dave Rich, an expert in left-wing Jew-hate, shared the poll on Twitter. Mr Rich noted that the results make it “not hard to spot where Labour’s biggest problem of antisemitism denial is coming from”. The poll sparked outrage across twitter with one user writing: “Almost three-quarters of Labour members say the party’s Jew-hate is “wildly exaggerated”, polls show. Meanwhile, almost all British Jews say the exact opposite. Showing today’s Labour party is a bigoted, racist entity. Tragic.”

“Delusional. Toxic culture.” slammed a second. A third jibed: “I’m just surprised that 92% of Momentum supporters think.” Another user commented: “They can think but only when they’re told to.” The news comes after half of Labour voters who defected to other parties admitted they have no intention of switching back for the next election.

According to recent research, former supporters said it would take major change in the party or for the Tories to implode before they would consider returning. The Diagnosis of Defeat of report found Just one in five who turned their back on the party said it was a one-off based on a specific reason. More than half of Labour defectors, three quarters of who chose the Conservatives, said that Labour would “need to change very significantly” before they would return to the fold. But they warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are prepared to switch if they are taken for granted by any party.