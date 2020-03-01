Demo for sentenced mayor after children drown

Rand 150 people demonstrated in Schwalmstadt in northern Hesse to support the mayor, who was convicted of drowning three children in a village pond. There was no incident at the event in Schwalmstadt, a police spokesman said on Saturday after the approximately half-hour protest.

Mayor Klemens Olbrich (CDU) had been sentenced to probation in February for negligent homicide. He also has to pay 4,000 euros to a non-profit organization. According to the court, he had violated the traffic safety obligation for the pond, which showed considerable potential for danger. In June 2016, three siblings drowned in the pond. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

The city councilor von Niedenstein, Erich Sommer (Free Voting Community), had called for participation in the demonstration. Sommer emphasized that the action was not about disparaging or attacking the court. The demonstrators only wanted to support the mayor morally.