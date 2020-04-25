Democrat Trump Supporter Resigns From Congress; Claims Attack And Harassment From Party

Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Ga., formally announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his post and not completing the rest of his term after allegedly receiving attacks and harassment from the Democratic Party for his support of President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Jones said that he “has left the plantation” effective April 22, 2020. He said someone else could take up his suite in Congress since he will not be back in the office.

“I’m sick and tired of me and my family being attacked and harassed by the Democrat Party for putting my country before my party,” the Georgia politician said. “I take pride in being an independent thinker.”

The lawmaker was setting up for a rematch against Rhonda Taylor, the opponent he beat in 2016, at the Democratic primary slated for June 9. After his endorsement of Trump, Democrats from his state said that they were donating to Taylor’s campaign. In light of his resignation, Jones said that he is withdrawing his re-election bid as well.

Jones also said that he would not leave his party despite quitting his term. Speaking on “The Rashad Richey Morning Show,” the congressman said that he will remain with the Democrats to “hold them accountable to how they are treating black people,” per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Prior to his resignation, Jones received criticisms for his endorsement of Trump’s re-election. The lawmaker said that he is backing Trump for his reforms in the criminal justice system and for lowering the level of unemployment among black Americans.

“His support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign,” Jones said.

Jones shared a video on his Twitter account of his endorsement.

State Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said that Jones is an “embarrassment.”

“Never has that been clearer than this moment, when he chose to stand with the racist president who has made an all-out assault on black Americans, who has tried to rip away American health care, and who has failed our country in its greatest time of need during the most important election in our lifetime,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp is required by state laws to announce a special election for Jones’ replacement, who will serve until January 2021. This special election must take place in the next 30 to 60 days.