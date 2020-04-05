‘Democrats make us all morons, I can’t vote for this guy’ – Joe Rogan balks at Biden, apparently backs Trump

Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan has said that he’d rather vote for Donald Trump than Joe Biden. Once an ardent supporter of Bernie Sanders, Rogan’s semi-endorsement of Trump has caused ructions online.

Speaking to Thiel Capital director Eric Weinstein on Friday, Rogan accused the Democratic Party of making “us all morons with this Joe Biden thing.”

“I can’t vote for that guy,” Rogan said. “I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet.”

Joe Rogan on the 2020 election: “This is the real issue with the Democratic Party. They’ve essentially made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing. … I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything.”pic.twitter.com/2G93Jaim2X — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 4, 2020

Rogan has previously mocked Biden’s verbal slip-ups and apparent confusion, describing the former vice president’s speech as “not a normal way to communicate unless he’s high as f**k.”

Rogan’s podcast is among the most popular in the world. However, despite saying in January that he’ll “probably vote for Bernie,” Rogan has regularly been blasted by progressives for interviewing right-wing guests, and for holding some views that clash with progressive orthodoxy, such as his “transphobic” belief that transgender athletes shouldn’t compete as women.

Liberal commenters on social media rounded on Rogan for seemingly endorsing Trump, and puzzlingly, attacked Sanders for appealing to the podcaster in the first place. Pundit Mehdi Hasan wondered if it were now time for Sanders to “disown/distance himself from Rogan.”

So Joe Rogan really is an idiot. I thought he was just pretending.🙄 — Rep Richard Dangler (@RDangler) April 4, 2020

Joe Rogan chooses the week Trump is willfully allowing thousands of Americans to die, due to a toxic cocktail of arrogance, incompetence, and malevolence—to give him his blessing over Joe Biden.That’s peak Joe Rogan. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 4, 2020

Bernie Sanders endorser Joe Rogan now admits he’s voting for Trump. It’s the latest reminder that the “Bernie movement” is led by a bunch of alt right goons and burn it all down anarchists, who are manipulating the most naive people on the left into hurting the left. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 4, 2020

Given Bernie (mistakenly, imho) elevated Joe Rogan’s endorsement of him, and given Rogan is now saying he’d rather vote for Trump than Biden… is it not time for Bernie to also now disown/distance himself from Rogan, too? #JustAsking — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 4, 2020

Some chimed in to remind the furious left that Rogan “speaks for more people than any centrist politician,” and that the Democrats should “consider why Bernie Sanders is able to win over people like Joe Rogan and Joe Biden is not.”

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that Joe Rogan speaks for more people than any centrist politician. pic.twitter.com/Aezo8plL7H — Waiting for Baseball (@WhiteSoxSlater) April 4, 2020

“Liberal shaming isn’t going to deliver votes in November,” journalist Walker Bragman wrote.

