‘Democrats make us all morons, I can’t vote for this guy’ – Joe Rogan balks at Biden, apparently backs Trump

Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan has said that he’d rather vote for Donald Trump than Joe Biden. Once an ardent supporter of Bernie Sanders, Rogan’s semi-endorsement of Trump has caused ructions online.

Speaking to Thiel Capital director Eric Weinstein on Friday, Rogan accused the Democratic Party of making “us all morons with this Joe Biden thing.”

“I can’t vote for that guy,” Rogan said. “I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet.”

Rogan has previously mocked Biden’s verbal slip-ups and apparent confusion, describing the former vice president’s speech as “not a normal way to communicate unless he’s high as f**k.”

Rogan’s podcast is among the most popular in the world. However, despite saying in January that he’ll “probably vote for Bernie,” Rogan has regularly been blasted by progressives for interviewing right-wing guests, and for holding some views that clash with progressive orthodoxy, such as his “transphobic” belief that transgender athletes shouldn’t compete as women.

Liberal commenters on social media rounded on Rogan for seemingly endorsing Trump, and puzzlingly, attacked Sanders for appealing to the podcaster in the first place. Pundit Mehdi Hasan wondered if it were now time for Sanders to “disown/distance himself from Rogan.”

Some chimed in to remind the furious left that Rogan “speaks for more people than any centrist politician,” and that the Democrats should “consider why Bernie Sanders is able to win over people like Joe Rogan and Joe Biden is not.”

“Liberal shaming isn’t going to deliver votes in November,” journalist Walker Bragman wrote.

