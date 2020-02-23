Deontay Wilder fiancée: Heartbreaking reason Wilder was ‘reluctant’ to propose to Telli

Deontay Wilder has been engaged to Telli Swift since early 2018 but the boxing star was initially reluctant to propose.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is regularly cheered on by his wife-to-be Telli Swift. The American fighter will defend his title against Tyson Fury for the second time tonight when they collide in Las Vegas.

Who is Deontay Wilder’s fiancée? Telli Swift, real name Shuntel, is an American TV personality, actress and model. She is best known for starring in US reality show WAGS Atlanta, set in Georgia. Swift was born in the Philippines and raised in Japan, before moving to Los Angeles.

Her early career was as an ER nurse but she also modelled on the side after starring in beauty pageants from a young age. Wilder and Swift have one daughter, Kaorii, born on March 7, 2018 The boxer also has four children from his previous marriage to Jessica Scales, which ended in 2017. Swift has a son, Kerron, from a previous relationship.

Why was Wilder reluctant to propose? Wilder spoke of his reluctance to propose to Swift on an episode of WAGS. The heavyweight champion was worried he would later end up heartbroken. He said on the show: “I love the girl. She’s got my heart. That’s my baby, that’s my best friend. “Even though I know I got a real woman and I love her to death, I know that I could give my all to a person and still get f****d over.

“I’m definitely not closed-minded about it, because like I said, I found my best friend.” Wilder first met Swift briefly at an airport in Los Angeles in 2015 but he later messaged her on Instagram. Speaking to The Sun last year, Swift said: “We saw each other from a distance at check-in, then again at TSA, then he finally spoke to me while we were both going to our gates. “While we were talking my friend came – I just got out of the hospital from an infection in my leg which I thought I was going to get amputated if the antibiotics didn’t work.

“I completely stopped talking to him and told my friend what happened with my leg and he left. “Leave it to Instagram DMs we got in touch with each other two weeks before my family reunion which so happen to be in Alabama where Deontay is from. The rest is history.” Wilder and Fury’s rematch takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The first bout ended in a controversial split-decision draw in December 2018.

