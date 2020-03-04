Deontay Wilder fiancee Telli Swift hails ‘a few boxing wags’ ahead of Tyson Fury rematch

Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury in Las Vegas in the long-awaited rematch tonight – and his fiancee has been active on Instagram in the build up.

Deontay Wilder’s financee Telli Swift hailed ‘a few boxing wags’ ahead of the rematch with Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. Wilder goes toe to toe with Fury for a second time tonight for the WBC heavyweight title.

And Wilder’s fiancee Telli posted a thank you to a group of ‘boxing wags’ in the build up for their support during a Louboutin event. She posted a pic on Instagram with the caption: A few of the beautiful #boxingwags @louboutinworld x @boxingwagsassociation event last night! Thank you ladies for attending and shopping for a great cause! #boxingwagsassociation #womenofboxing #louboutinworld #redbottoms #christianlouboutin #telliapproved” Telli will be ringside during the fight, but has sent Fury a message, warning him he will get knocked out tonight. “Told ol’ boy he got get knocked tf out,” she wrote. “@Bronzebomber bout to catch a body #hammerfromalabama.”

Wilder earned a controversial draw against Fury last time, keeping his title after the bout in December 2018 when they first met in Los Angeles. Fury was sent to the canvas but rose up to finish the 12 rounds, and was furious with the decision that saw Wilder retain his WBC title. He is looking to set the record straight tonight and wants to get his hands on a heavyweight title for the first time since having to give it up due to drug problems and depression. Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to win the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO belts. He has fought four times since then after returning to the sport – including the defeat to Wilder.