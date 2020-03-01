Deontay Wilder fiancee Telli Swift makes horrific Tyson Fury statement ahead of rematch

Deontay Wilder’s fiancee Telli Swift has told Tyson Fury he will get knocked out.

Deontay Wilder’s fiancee, reality TV star and model Telli Swift, has sent a horrific message to Tyson Fury ahead of tonight’s heavyweight boxing clash.

Wilder and Fury will go toe-to-toe for the WBC world heavyweight belt 14 months after their controversial draw. Swift took a photo of Fury doing an interview on TV and posted it on her Instagram story with a brutal message that Wilder will get a dead body on his record like he has long wanted. “Told ol’ boy he got get knocked tf out,” she wrote. “@Bronzebomber bout to catch a body #hammerfromalabama.”

It is not the first time the model has called out the Gypsy King on her social media accounts. Following their initial bout, the 31-year-old uploaded a photo of her partner standing over Fury after knocking him down in the 12th round. The caption read: “So this is what a draw looks like ?? & that delayed count?? Suspect. “Politics as usual, but sometimes you win by not winning.” She was clearly unhappy her husband-to-be’s belt was not defended with a victory – despite the majority of the boxing world agreeing Fury should have won.

Swift and Wilder have been engaged since 2018 and have a one-year-old daughter together. Meanwhile, Fury has promised to knock out the defending champion in La Vegas. But Wilder wants to prove his opponent wrong by maintaining his unbeaten record. “I don’t believe anything he says but that’s going to be up to him. He said it,” Wilder explained. “If he don’t back it up he’s going to look like a liar.