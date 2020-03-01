Deontay Wilder net worth: How much is Wilder worth after Tyson Fury defeat?

Deontay Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight title against Tyson Fury in Las Vegas – but how much has Wilder made and what is his net worth?

Deontay Wilder had been the WBC heavyweight champion since 2015. After the rematch against Tyson Fury, the American’s boxing record stands at 44 fights, 42 wins (41 by knockout), one draw and one defeat.

His sole draw was the outcome of his first meeting with Fury in December 2018. Ahead of the second bout, Wilder said: “The first fight was an amazing fight, it was a very controversial fight. “We left people confused about what happened or who won. This is where we come and settle everything. This is judgment day. “This is the moment where everyone will have a clear conscious after February 22, about who actually won the first fight.

“This is unfinished business and I’m picking up where I left off. “I knocked him out the first time, I didn’t get it, but I’m going to knock him out this time again and this time he’s not getting up, that’s for sure. I promise you that. So I’m looking forward to it.” How much is Deontay Wilder worth? According to Forbes, Wilder’s net worth is estimated at $30.5million. The 34-year-old reportedly had a guaranteed purse of $4million from his first bout with Fury in 2018.

His purse for the rematch is $5m, according to ESPN. However, the publication also claims both Wilder and Fury are guaranteed $25m apiece, plus a share of the pay-per-view revenue. Forbes listed Wilder as No 56 among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2019. The WBC champion reportedly earned $3m for his second battle with Luis Ortiz last year. Wilder is also said to take home $500,000 each year in endorsement deals.

Deontay Wilder fan predictions One wrote on Twitter: “Can see Wilder being more patient with his punches, unlike the first time round. “More likely to reserve that jackhammer right hand for later rounds when Fury tires. “If Fury goes for the early knockout he could leave himself wide open. Prediction…Wilder wins.” Another commented: “Wilder to catch Fury early on and win by stoppage inside 3 rounds.” A third added: “It’s fight night boys. Hopefully this is another early night for the Bronze Bomber. Wilder KO <9.”

