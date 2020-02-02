Deontay Wilder reveals he considered shooting himself as a teenager

Deontay Wilder is set to return to the ring against Tyson Fury in February.

Deontay Wilder revealed he considered committing suicide during a low point in his life. The American said he sat with a gun in his lap as he struggled with the demands of life after his daughter was born.

Wilder told Yahoo Sport: “We all have our past story, we all came from somewhere to make us what we are now. “At 19 and 20, I had a lot of hardship going on in my life – I had a daughter born with spina bifida as well – and just trying to make it as a young man living in the real world. “I always had big goals and big dreams, my mindset is always of a king but sometimes life can bring you down. “I did have a gun in my lap and I did think about committing suicide, if you do this you ain’t got to worry about anything else, and the things in your life that are occurring.”

He continued: “You don’t think about what affect it would cause for your family, your daughter, your kids and so forth and so on. “In that state of mind, you just become selfish. You think of the inner pain and the outer pain that you’re feeling right at that very moment in time.” Wilder is continuing his preparations for his rematch with Tyson Fury on February 22nd. The Bronze Bomber dropped Fury in the 12th round last time but the Englishman beat the count to draw the match.

Since that fight, Wilder has fought and beaten veteran boxer Luis Ortiz in what was another highly anticipated rematch. The 34-year-old knocked the Cuban out in the seventh round to maintain his unbeaten record. Wilder is confident of beating Fury next month and believes the Gypsy King does not have the power to hurt him.

He said: “We haven’t seen his power displayed like he’s talking about. “It hasn’t been continuous, like mine. I think he has pillows as fists. That’s what I felt in our last fight. “With the strategies that he’s talking about, I don’t really know how to take it. I don’t know if he’s trying to throw me off my game by saying he’s going to knock me out.”