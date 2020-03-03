Deontay Wilder sends defiant message to Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury after devastating loss

Deontay Wilder’s reign as WBC heavyweight champion came to an end last weekend at the hands of Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder has vowed to bounce back from his defeat to Tyson Fury, insisting his story is far from over. The American’s five-year reign as WBC heavyweight champion came to an end in the early hours of last Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Wilder suffered a seventh-round TKO defeat in his multi-million-pound rematch with ‘The Gypsy King’, which came to an end at the 1:39 mark when his corner mercifully threw the towel in. The Olympic bronze medalist was furious with the decision of Mark Brelan to throw in the towel, immediately shouting: “Why did you do that?” Wilder wanted to ‘go out on his shield’ but was sensibly stopped from sustaining any more unnecessary punishment. And the 34-year-old was in a bullish mood when he briefly reflected on the fight in an interview with ESPN.

“I’m a warrior and that’s what I do,” said Wilder, who suffered lacerations to his ear and bottom lip. “No excuses. We come back stronger.” True to his word, Fury went for the kill from the outset – immediately taking the centre of the ring and pressuring the former champion from the outset. The lineal heavyweight champion’s constant feinting – which he used to great effect in his first encounter with the Alabama native – bamboozled Wilder and repeatedly allowed him to set up his overhand right. Wilder was quick to give his successor at the summit of the WBC heavyweight rankings his just dues but also revealed he was compromised going into his ill-fated 11th title defence.

Fury’s emphatic victory over Wilder has sparked talk of a mega-money unification bout with his unified counterpart Anthony Joshua. Joshua briefly gave his thoughts on the fight on Sunday afternoon via his Instagram story, in which he hailed both men as gladiators. Fury is open to facing his fellow Brit but is expects a trilogy fight with Wilder to be his next outing as Wilder has a rubber match clause in his contract he can exercise.

