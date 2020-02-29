Deontay Wilder vows to open up gruesome Tyson Fury cut in chilling rematch message

Deontay Wilder will rematch Tyson Fury a week on Saturday.

Deontay Wilder has vowed to re-open up the cut Tyson Fury suffered last September in their rematch later this month, which he’s promised to end in devastating fashion. The Olympic bronze medallist will defend his WBC heavyweight title against the division’s former unified champion next Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fan favourite Fury will enter his eager-anticipated second encounter with the hard-hitting Wilder on the back of consecutive wins over Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin. The lineal heavyweight champion suffered two nasty cuts in his points win over Wallin, who provided him with a sterner test than many expected. One of the lacerations was a deep gash on the brow of his eye, which required a staggering 47 stitches to close. Understandably, many believe that cut could reopen if Wilder decides to target the right side of Fury’s face.

And that’s exactly what ’The Bronze Bomber’ plans to do. “Wallin had a game plan and executed it,” Wilder said. “That fight should’ve been stopped with a cut so deep and I look forward to re-cutting that eye. “Once it’s open again and the blood is in his face I’m coming in for the kill. I don’t play around. “I knocked him out the first time but I didn’t get it and I’m going to knock him out again.”

Fury isn’t at all concerned about his wound reopening, recently telling Sky Sports: “Is there any risk? I don’t know because I am not a surgeon. “I am sure there will be. There is nothing much I can do about that. “If it opens, up it opens up. It’s out of my control. There is nothing I can do about that eye opening in a fight.” Wilder and Fury’s second meeting will be a rematch of their 2018 classic, which ended in a controversial split draw.

Fury, 31, somehow survived two brutal knockdowns in the ninth and 12th rounds to take champion the distance for only the second time in his career. Wilder was stunned to see the Brit rise to his feet following his vicious knockdown in the final stanza and has vowed to put him down once and for all next week. He said: “The first fight was thrilling and controversial and nobody really knows who won, so we are coming to settle everything. This is judgement day. “Everyone will have a clear conscience after February 22.

“I knocked him out the first time but I didn’t get the win but I am going to pick up where I left off and he is not getting up this time, I promise you that. “Fury has pillow-esque fists. After the first fight I didn’t feel sore. I took all of his punches. “He’s just a big man who can move around the ring, his power is not there. “’The Gypsy King’ is going to be floored and he’s definitely not getting up.”

I look forward to re-cutting that eye.