Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury schedule and running order: When every fight will start

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury headline tonight’s event in Las Vegas – but what is the schedule and running order of the card?

There are plenty of entertaining fights on the undercard ahead of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury tonight. All the action takes place at the MGM Grand, with live coverage on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

One of the earlier fights on the card sees Fury’s training partner Isaac Lowe take on Mexico’s Alberto Guevara. Lowe will defend his WBC International title in a 10-round featherweight contest. The 26-year-old also claims he has “never been as confident” in Fury ahead of his camp-mate’s rematch with Wilder. Lowe added: “I know people will obviously expect me to say he’s going to win, but it is the best I’ve ever seen Tyson look.

“I’ve never seen him more focused or more determined to win a fight. He knows what’s in front of him and he knows what he has to do to win.” Another intriguing bout on the undercard features a super-welterweight contest between Sebastian Fundora and Daniel Lewis. Fundora is 6ft 5½in fighting at 154lbs, while Lewis stands at 5ft 10in. Elsewhere, former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin will be in action against Gerald Washington. Martin lost his IBF strap to Anthony Joshua in 2016 and has won four from five bouts since then.

Washington fought Wilder in 2017 but was stopped in the fifth round. A win for either fighter tonight could go a long way to earning a future heavyweight title shot down the line. Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury schedule and running order Coverage on BT Sport Box Office begins at midnight and runs into the early hours of Sunday morning. The below is a prediction of the running order with estimated timings. The actual schedule can vary on the night depending on how the fight card unfolds.

9.30pm: Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Champion (Welterweight, 4 rounds) 10pm: Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Lightweight, 8 rounds) 10.30pm: Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Lightweight, 8 rounds) 11pm: Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Super-Welterweight, 10 rounds)

11.30pm: Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Super-Lightweight, 10 rounds) Midnight: Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (WBC International Featherweight title, 10 rounds) 1am: Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Super-Lightweight, 10 rounds) 2.30am: Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (WBO Super-Bantamweight title, 12 rounds) 3.30am: Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight, 12 rounds) 5am: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury (WBO Heavyweight title, 12 rounds)

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury schedule and running order