Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury undercard: Who is fighting on undercard of Wilder vs Fury 2?

Tonight’s main event sees Deontay Wilder defend his WBC heavyweight title against Tyson Fury. But before that, there is packed undercard at the MGM Grand to keep fans entertained.

Washington challenged for Wilder for his WBC belt in 2017 but was stopped in the fifth round.

Anthony Joshua claimed his first world title with a powerful win over Martin, 33, back in 2016.

The pair will battle it out in a 12-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator bout.

One of the standout fights sees Charles Martin take on Gerald Washington.

But the 37-year-old hopes victory over Martin will lead him closer to a bout with Joshua.

“The plan is to hunt down Joshua,” Washington told Sky Sports.

“We’re working to be that next IBF mandatory after Kubrat Pulev. I got to see AJ first-hand in Saudi Arabia, he’s a great fighter, that’s our goal.

“Martin is first though and he’s very talented, an ex-world champion, very tough and strong-willed. I’m looking forward to competing with him.