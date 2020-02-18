Deontay Wilder wants to KO Tyson Fury early so he can go out and get drunk

Deontay Wilder will rematch Tyson Fury on Saturday week.

Deontay Wilder has revealed he wants to have a short night against Tyson Fury so he can go out and enjoy himself in Las Vegas. The Olympian will defend his WBC heavyweight title against the lineal champion at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday week.

Wilder’s clash with Fury will be a rematch of the 2018 classic, which ended in a controversial split draw. Fury survived two brutal knockdowns in the ninth and tenth rounds to become only the second man to take the champion the distance. Wilder, who has knocked out all but one of his opponents, was stunned to see Fury beat the count. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ plans to finish the job he started at the Staples Center, though he plans on closing the show in the early rounds.

And his desire to separate Fury from consciousness as soon as possible stems from his desire to party at Hakkassan in the MGM. He told talkSPORT: “I’m gonna knock him out early so we can all get in to Hakkasan and get drunk.” Wilder is relishing his second showdown with Fury, which he insists he won’t be compromised for. He said: “In that first fight I was probably 50 per cent or less.

“I’ve spoken before about my broken hand, but I also didn’t fight like I normally do. I did a lot of things I don’t normally do. “When I look back at that fight, me and my trainer Jay Deas were talking about it and I can pinpoint things and say ‘why did I do that?’. “I know why I did it, moving forward with my gloves high, swinging with no hope, just doing certain things because of the excitement of the fight. “I felt like I had an opportunity at that moment in time to put the heavyweight division and America on notice.

“That meant a lot to me because when I was coming up, no-one in America knew who I was. “Now I’m ready to do the proper things that need to be done. “I’ve lived that moment of excitement and I can’t wait. “This time I’m going to knock him out and he won’t get up. This is unfinished business.”

