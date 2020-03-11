Derby 0-3 Man Utd AS IT HAPPENED: Odion Ighalo brace sets up Norwich FA Cup quarter-final

Odion Ighalo scored twice as Manchester United beat Derby to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals and leave their all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney on the losing side.

DERBY 0-3 MAN UTD | SHAW [33] IGHALO [40] [70] Championship Derby started well but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men took control when defender Luke Shaw broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute with a shot that bounced off the turf and over goalkeeper Kelle Roos. Shaw then provided the assist for Ighalo to muscle through and poke home United’s second in the 41st minute. The 30-year-old Nigerian striker, who arrived at Old Trafford in January on a deal to the end of the season from China’s Shanghai Shenhua, doubled his tally in the 70th minute with a left-footed shot off a rebound. United travel to Norwich in the last eight after they beat Tottenham on penalties on Wednesday. Rooney, who joined Derby this season after a stint with MLS side DC United, had a great chance to equalise but the midfielder’s 36th-minute free kick drew a fingertip save from United keeper Sergio Romero. Derby XI: Roos, Bogle, Forsyth, Evans, Lowe, Knight, Sibley, Bird, Rooney, Lawrence, Waghorn Manchester United XI: Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, Lingard, Ighalo Luke Shaw put Manchester United ahead after 33 minutes with his second career goal. The defender’s volley bounced into the turf and over Roos for the opener after Derby failed to clear their lines.

Seven minutes later Odion Ighalo scored his second United goal to double their lead. The striker finished low into the corner when he collected Shaw’s pass and held off Craig Forsyth as the visitors took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Ighalo made it 3-0 with 20 minutes remaining when he smashed the ball home at the second attempt after his first effort was blocked by Bogle.

Wayne Rooney denied a late free-kick goal by a brilliant Romero save, and his eldest son Kai’s reaction is just brilliant ������#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/DwINTyomou — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 5, 2020

DERBY 0-3 MAN UTD And that’s it! Manchester United are safely through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and will play Norwich at Carrow Road for a place in the semis at Wembley. Wayne Rooney showed he’s still good enough to mix it at this level with some excellent free-kicks and accurate passing. Football was the winner, right? Luke Shaw is given the MOTM award. Be difficult to disagree with that really. He’s scored and flown up and down that left flank all night long. Three minutes of added time as Wayne Rooney fizzes a well-struck free-kick that’s heading into the top left-hand corner. It would be a fairytale but Sergio Romero kills the dream with a sublime flying stop. Well that was the chance for his hat-trick. Jesse Lingard nearly picks the Nigerian out in the middle of the penalty area but he’s skied it. Leaned back and sliced it. Just the 23 attempts for Manchester United tonight… Luke Shaw is replaced by Brandon Williams. Louie Sibley comes off and Graeme Shinnie comes on for Derby. Big fan of Sibley based solely on tonight’s display. Wayne Rooney with a signature ball forward finds substitute Jack Marriott, who takes it first time and forces a fingertip save from Sergio Romero. Nine FA Cup foals in 14 appearances for Marriott.

Everyone wants to get in on the act now with right-back Diogo Dalot racing into the box and thumping one well over the crossbar. Wayne Rooney is still battling away and may just want to take it down a notch because he’s already on a yellow. Odion Ighalo has scored his first brace for an English club since netting twice for Watford against Liverpool in a Premier League tie in December 2015. Change for Manchester United with Anthony Martial replacing Fred. No mercy from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who clearly wants a cricket score against this knackered Derby defence.

Ighalo at the double as Man Utd make it 3-0! Already a big hit with the fans ������������#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/dwgyfNoRA4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 5, 2020

DERBY 0-3 MAN UTD | IGHALO

Nice interplay from Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata results in the Spaniard firing straight at Kelle Roos. That’s Fernandes’ last action as Andreas Pereira takes his place. Derby also make a change with Martyn Waghorn replaced by Jack Marriott, who actually scored at Old Trafford when Derby won on penalties. I shouldn’t laugh but this 18-year-old Louie Sibley is an absolute magnet for controversy tonight. Having shaken off the advances of an angry Scott McTominay, Eric Bailly picks the baton and flies into the midfielder. Booked. And the scraps continues! We have the trilogy in the bag folks. Louie Sibley raises the stakes with a high arm on nemesis Scott McTominay but doesn’t connect. The tension between these two is like brothers trying to fight in the back on a long drive. One of the strangest on-field scraps I’ve ever seen. Weirdly polite and aggressive at the same time. Scott McTominay sticks one on Louie Sibley in retribution over on the touchline and mounts him on the deck. Few handbags but nothing the referee needs to solve.

Luke Shaw > Lionel Messi. Fact. The left-back has his second effort on goal this evening when weaving his way into the penalty area. Everything about the approach was great until the actual connection, which was… well it was weak to be polite. Scott McTominay isn’t a happy bunny. And that’s because Louie Sibley flew through the back of him and caught him on the way down too. I’m 99% sure that was accidental. That’s about as good as it gets without going in. Wayne Rooney sprays the ball wide for Jayden Bogle, who delivers a wicked cross into the middle where Martyn Waghorn quickly adjusts his body to glance it inches wide. Deserved a goal it really did. I love those glancing headers. Nice start from the hosts as Max Lowe narrowly misses Martyn Waghorn with a cross inside box before Max Bird fires one that Sergio Romero makes look extremely difficult to collect. Positive start. DERBY 0-2 MAN UTD Manchester United have only lost once when they’ve taken the lead this season and that was during the dead-rubber against Astana when half the side were unrecognisable. Anyway, we’re back underway at Pride Park with no changes for either side.

Odion Ighalo bags his second Man Utd goal in a week! Great work again from Luke Shaw in the build-up and Solskjaer is smiling!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/CYMR8uuZ93 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 5, 2020

DERBY 0-2 MAN UTD Tom Lawrence limps off, unable to recover from the earlier injury. Morgan Whittaker comes on. And that’s the half. Manchester United started slowly but really kicked into gear and haven’t looked back. The Wayne Rooney fairytale doesn’t look like it’ll be seeing another chapter this evening. He’s booked for dissent. “Viva Ighalo, Viva Ighalo…” sing the Manchester United fans. DERBY 0-2 MAN UTD | IGHALO

Bruno Fernandes’ strike looks to have struck the arm of Evans inside the area. His arm was outstretched but I think it would have been harsh. Still, no VAR is a positive whatever the situation. That’s a shame for Tom Lawrence. The Derby midfielder was doing his defensive duties when tracking back to block a Scott McTominay shot but has now hobbled off the field. Ah… now… Luke Shaw be awarded that opening goal but it looks to have taken the slightest of deflections off of the back of Jesse Lingard. But honestly, if that’s taken away from Shaw then I don’t understand football anymore.

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try… And try again! Luke Shaw’s second ever goal for Man Utd puts the reds in front ������ Or will Lingard claim it? ������#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/MPAiRAOSdd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 5, 2020

DERBY 0-1 MAN UTD | SHAW

Scott McTominay capitalises on a Derby mistake and slips Odion Ighalo through. His first touch is nice to take it away from his body but the finish is a little too close to goalkeeper Kelle Roos. The half-hour mark comes and goes. We remain level at Pride Park, where these travelling Manchester United fans haven’t stopped singing since the very first second. I want whatever they are on. Juan Mata tries to slide one in from the edge of the box, but the effort is comfortable for Kelle Roos. Still just waiting for a bit of quality at both ends. Scott McTominay finds Diogo Dalot down the right but the full-back’s cross is cleared again by Craig Forsyth. Better from Manchester United. A few worried looks among the Manchester United bench when Bruno Fernandes goes down heavily on his side. He’s stayed down grabbing his hip as the medical staff rush on. Looks like he’ll be fine to continue.

Will Wazza have a shot? Of course he bloody will. Rooney’s curling effort is heading for the bottom corner until Sergio Romero palms it wide at full stretch. Bruno Fernandes plays a reverse pass in to Luke Shaw down the left channel. He fizzes it across goal but George Evans intercepts. The Portuguese playmaker wins a second corner moments later with a crack from distance, but Craig Forsyth heads it upfield. No doubt about that. Straight from Forsyth’s header, Louis Sibley runs the length of the field and Shaw is forced to bring him down. Dangerous free-kick now with Wayne Rooney standing over it. He won’t shoot, will he? Manchester United may want to consider joining us this evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have simply not got going with the young guns of Derby creating the better chances. Solskjaer urges his players to push further forward from the touchline. Derby continue to start in impressive fashion when wrestling back possession in the middle of the park. 18-year-old Louie Sibley picks it up and drives forward 20 yards before firing just wide. Superb effort from the teenager.

Great tracking back from January signing Odion Ighalo. The striker drops deep to help defend a free-kick from the right channel and nips in before Tom Lawrence could pull the trigger on a sweetly bouncing clearance. Wayne Rooney isn’t playing friendly tonight. The England legend, yes I said legend, flies in on Scott McTominay to concede the corner. I think we can safely label that a ‘full-blooded’ challenge. Is that… is that Craig Forsyth? How’s he only 31?! I feel like he’s been around for years. Anyway, Wayne Rooney gave a few words of wisdom to the younger players in a team huddle before kick off and it looks to have done the trick. The Championship side have started brightly, forcing Eric Bailly into an early clearance. DERBY 0-0 MAN UTD Right then, we’re underway at Pride Park. Clearly the Premier League’s directive to NOT shake hands before a match isn’t in operation yet because these boys shook hands like it was going out of fashion. Predictions? Unfortunately I’m going for a rather dull 0-1 to the visitors.

Team News Wayne Rooney starts for Derby against former club Manchester United in their FA Cup fifth-round tie. The striker scored 253 goals for United, a club record, while Kelle Roos, George Evans, Max Lowe and Louie Sibley return for the Championship side. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made six changes at Pride Park, where Odion Ighalo, Jesse Lingard and captain Juan Mata were among those brought in. Twitter reaction Ayoade: Once listened to a Sky Sports programme on radio where Rooney was described as “one of the best 5 players in the world”. Still makes me laugh till today. In my opinion, Rooney was not even one of the best 5 in Manchester United in his hey days. Viswajith: Manchester United fans never really appreciated the value of Wayne Rooney back then, now since his decline we have rarely had a striker of note! Shows his value… Michael: Playing the FA Cup 5th round in midweek has not worked. Feels like the pointless League Cup. Should be played weekends only with no top flight games.

Where’s Harry? Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was set to start tonight but an ankle injury ruled him out. Worryingly, he could also miss the clash with rivals Manchester City on Sunday. “I had a word with him before training yesterday that I’m not going to rest him,” Solskjaer told MUTV. “But then he rolled his ankle in training. He had to stay at home and hopefully he’ll be OK for the weekend, but I’m not sure.” Phil Jones anyone?

We bumped into a familiar face… Great to see you, Wazza! ������#MUFC pic.twitter.com/3eode1WlBv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 5, 2020

Nice to see you… … but we won’t be shaking hands. Why? Because the Premier League have banned it! Quite sensible really. The Premier League have just released a statement saying the pre-match handshake between players and match officials will now not take place. Players will “walk past their opponents without shaking their hands” for the next four games. I’m no doctor, but I would have thought they would touch each other during the games anyway…

Wayne Rooney is slowly becoming the version of himself that appeared in a 2010 Nike advert ������ pic.twitter.com/kEDPzYDQyK — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 14, 2020

Old dog could bite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of the threat hungry “old dog” Wayne Rooney poses to Manchester United’s FA Cup hopes. He also sees no reason why the club great could not be in the Old Trafford hotseat one day. “He’s a threat – in and around the box, set-plays – and of course in this game Wayne will show what he can do and he wants to prove that there’s still fight in an old dog,” Solskjaer said. “Yeah,” Solskjaer added when asked if Rooney could one day become United manager. “I am sure there’s many ex-players and managers around who would like to have my job.” The tweet? No reason behind it other than it made me chuckle. You’re welcome…

Starting XI Guess what? Wayne Rooney is starting. Didn’t see that coming, did you? Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in for Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes six changes. Full analysis coming up soon folks. Derby XI: Roos, Bogle, Forsyth, Evans, Lowe, Knight, Sibley, Bird, Rooney, Lawrence, Waghorn. Subs: Hamer, Shinnie, Marriott, Clarke, Martin, Davies, Whittaker. Manchester United XI: Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, Lingard, Ighalo. Subs: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Williams, Andreas, Matic, Greenwood, Martial.

Wazza returns I suppose we’d better start by discussing the man himself, Wayne Rooney. The magic of the FA Cup showed it was very much alive and kicking when the fifth-round draw was made. Derby v Manchester United was the standout tie, or as some have termed it the ‘Rooney derby’. Rooney spent over 12 years at United, making 559 appearances and scoring a club-record 253 goals while winning a dozen major honours. It might be Pride Park and not Old Trafford, but it will still be a special night for the former England captain taking on his old team.

Evening… Hello everyone and welcome to our coverage of Derby vs Manchester United from Pride Park. Yes that’s right Wayne Rooney, United’s record scorer with 253 goals, is set to face his old club in the FA Cup fifth round. We currently have seven of the eight quarter-finalists confirmed and the draw has already been conducted with Norwich awaiting the winner at Carrow Road. No disrespect to Daniel Farke’s side, but that is a very winnable tie and provides a seriously good opportunity for a trip to Wembley for the semi-finals. I really hope Daniel Farke wasn’t offended because I know he’s a regular reader of my blogs… Anyway, we’ll have all the latest on this wet and windy Thursday night. Standby for team news and line ups…

DERBY vs MAN UTD Wayne Rooney will face his former club when Manchester United travel to Pride Park to face Derby in the FA Cup. But the Rams are without Duane Holmes, who is out with an ankle injury, while Tom Huddlestone is also sidelined with a hamstring problem. Krystian Bielik remains absent for the rest of the season after a serious knee injury he suffered in December, but Ikechi Anya is closing in on full fitness after a long-term calf injury. United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are set to miss the trip. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects the pair to miss the fifth-round match with “little niggles”. James was absent at Everton on Sunday, but Wan-Bissaka started. Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain absent, while Tim Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe stepped up their return to fitness for United’s under-23s on Monday. Carson, Hamer, Roos, Wisdom, Forsyth, Bird, Sibley, Malone, Shinnie, Lowe, Lawrence, Davis, Bogle, Jozefzoon, Clarke, Evans, Martin, Bennett, Waghorn, Marriott, Rooney. De Gea, Romero, Bishop, Dalot, Tuanzebe, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Matic, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood, Ighalo, Martial.

