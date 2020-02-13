Derek Mackay latest: Shamed politician to receive ‘golden goodbye’ £12K payout

SNP’S Derek Mackay is in line to receive a £12,000 golden goodbye payout after his decision to resign as Scottish Finance Minister after claims he sent inappropriate texts to a 16-year-old boy.

The 42-year-old is set to receive £11,945 of taxpayers’ cash – a “resettlement grant”, which is a quarter of his £47,780 Cabinet salary – after his resignation on the same day he was due to announce the Budget. Mr Mackay, once tipped to place First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, could also rake in his £63,579 MSP salary if he fails to quit, it has emerged.

A Scottish Government spokesman told The Scottish Sun “office-holder resettlement grants” are “a matter for the Scottish Parliament”. Mr Mackay is under pressure to quit his MSP position in the Scottish Parliament after he resigned as finance minister and was suspended from the party over allegations of sending texts to a 16-year-old boy. Mr Mackay announced he was stepping down on the same day he was due to deliver the Scottish budget after The Scottish Sun reported allegations he had sent hundreds of messages to a teenage boy.

He was later suspended from the SNP by Ms Sturgeon. But he is yet to have resigned as a Member of Scottish Parliament. He resigned with immediate effect after published text messages showing he contacted a 16-year-old boy, describing him as “cute” and inviting him for dinner.

Issuing an official statement, Mr Mackay said: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry. “I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family. “I spoke last night with the First Minister and tendered my resignation with immediate effect.”

Reacting to his resignation, Ms Sturgeon said: “Derek Mackay has apologised unreservedly for his conduct and recognised, as I do, that it was unacceptable and falls seriously below the standard required of a minister. “I can also advise that this morning he has been suspended from both the SNP and our parliamentary group, pending further investigation.” The Scottish leader also faced an intense grilling from opposition leaders on Thursday.

But Ms Sturgeon insisted she had not been made aware of any further example of misconduct from Mr Mackay and had only been informed about the text exchanges between the SNP politician and the schoolboy on Wednesday evening. The Scottish Sun reported Mr Mackay befriended the teenager on Facebook and Instagram. He is alleged to have sent the 16-year-old nearly 300 messages, despite one message from the boy telling the Renfrewshire North and West MSP his age.

One message asks: “And our chats are between us?” When the boy agreed, the MSP is alleged to have said: “Cool, then to be honest I think you are really cute.” The Scottish Sun alleges the correspondence between the minister and the teenager occurred over six-months.