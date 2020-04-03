Detroit Police Commanding Officer Dies From Coronavirus, Second Death At Department

A Detroit Police officer has died from coronavirus, authorities confirmed Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department confirmed that the officer had died from COVID-19. He was reportedly the second member of the department to have died due to the disease.

The identity of the victim, including his rank, name, age, or any additional information, was not revealed. However, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski, the victim was a commanding officer.

It was not clear if the family members of the officer were informed about his demise.

No further details were released. Detroit Police Chief James Craig declined to comment on the incident Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, made an announcement confirming the death of a 38-year-old man who worked as a 911 dispatcher with the Detroit Police Department. He died from COVID-19 Monday morning. The family of the dispatcher had requested authorities not to release the name of the victim during the announcement. The man was said to have worked for the city for 11 years.

The mayor had also said 282 employees from the police department were placed under quarantine and nine of them tested positive for the virus.