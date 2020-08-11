Diane Abbott claims Labour staff called her ‘truly repulsive’ in vile internal emails

DIANE Abbott has called for a leaked Labour Party report which sparked allegations of racism within the party to be fully published.

Taking to Twitter, the Hackney MP reacted to the report which claimed party staff members, named in the report, told an ongoing inquiry that the document misused private messages which portrayed them as racist and sexist. However, the party staff members denied the allegations.

The 860-page report, revealed by The Guardian, claimed that party officials used a number of insults in private conversations to describe senior ethnic minority MPs and officials which included Ms Abbott as well as Dawn Butler and Clive Lewis. The document also found “no evidence” of anti-Semitism being handled differently from other complaints and that “factional opposition” towards Jeremy Corbyn hindered efforts to tackle the crisis. Mr Corbyn, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and seven other former shadow ministers and aides also made a submission saying there is “overwhelming evidence” of sabotage from certain staff members in Labour’s headquarters. According to the Guardian, the report suggests that it is not impossible that Jeremy Corbyn might now be in his third year as a Labour prime minister “were it not for the unauthorised, unilateral action taken by a handful of senior party officials”.



The 2017 election was narrowly contested and resulted in a hung parliament, with the Tories winning 318 seats in comparison to Labour’s 262. The officials, who are not named, were uncooperative and refused to allocate resources to winnable target seats, the submission reportedly argues. The dossier is said to be strongly opposed by the officials involved, with one of the accused allegedly calling it “a mythical ‘stab in the back’ conspiracy theory to absolve themselves”, the Guardian suggests. Mr Corbyn’s claims, which the newspaper has seen, are made jointly with Labour’s 2017 election committee which includes Mr McDonnell, and the former shadow ministers Jon Trickett and Ian Lavery, and five senior aides to Mr Corbyn at the time: Karie Murphy, Seumas Milne, Andrew Fisher, Andrew Murray and Steve Howell.

It is reported the joint submission states the group “believe that there is clear evidence of factional activity by senior paid employees of the party against the elected leadership of the time”. They allege that in 2017, officials hostile towards Mr Corbyn set up a shadow operation in Westminster to plot their own election course which included refusing to give potential target seats money and focusing funds on MPs not allied to the former Labour leader. The submission reportedly argues that if the claims of money being spent in this manner without authority are correct, then it may have constituted fraudulent activity. Sir Keir Starmer called for the inquiry into the leaked anti-Semitism dossier to be concluded in a “matter of months”, which is being led by Martin Forde QC.