Diane Abbott shut down for blasting Boris immigration plans ‘what Labour voters want!’

DIANE ABBOTT was shut down by Sky News host Kay Burley who noted Labour voters support Boris Johnson’s immigration system as the Shadow Home Secretary hit out at the plans.

Diane Abbott stumbled over her words as Kay Burley explained the Labour Party lost votes in the December election as the Shadow Home Secretary insisted a points-based immigration system won’t work. Host Kay Burley said: “Priti Patel was saying she wants to reduce immigration here in the UK and that is what traditional Labour voters want, isn’t it? Because that’s what they voted for. That’s why we’ve left the EU, that’s why the Red Wall was smashed down in the general election.

“If we don’t do it in the way the Government is suggesting, how do we do it?” Speaking to Sky News, Ms Abbott said: “The Government has been talking about lowering numbers of immigrants. “It’s never once hit their target. “I think that talking about numerical targets and talking about immigrants as if they’re a problem is not the sort of leadership the Government ought to offer.

“The Labour Party celebrates the contribution of immigrants, we want a fair system. “We won’t play the Tories dog whistle politics because those numerical targets have never been hit.” Ms Burley asked: “What numbers do you think would be appropriate?” Ms Abbott replied: “The numbers game does not work. You measure success by an immigration policy which actually helps build the economy and build our GDP.”

It comes as BBC Breakfast viewers expressed their frustration at shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott appearing on the programme on Wednesday morning to discuss the new immigration bill. Some viewers claimed they turned off their TV set as soon as they noticed Ms Abbott on the screen, while others accused the Labour Party frontbencher of being unable to “answer a straight question.” Commenting on the BBC Breakfast interview on Twitter, one viewer said: “Turns on TV….DIANE ABBOTT…!!! Turns of TV……..” Another said: “@BBCBreakfast… classic politician not answering a question #dianeabbott.”



