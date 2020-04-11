Did Prince William And Kate Middleton Steal Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s ‘Secret Weapon’?

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their @SussexRoyal Instagram account behind, the social media expert running the profile is not out of work. As Daily Mail reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton have now hired David Watkins, 27, to spearhead their social media and digital communication.

According to Watkin’s LinkedIn resume, he began his role in “Digital Communications & Social Media for TRH The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge” in April. He also notes that he was the “Digital Communications Lead to TRH The Duke & Duchess of Sussex” full-time for 10 months starting in July 2019.

His description of the job reads: “Representing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the United Kingdom & abroad. Overseeing the day-to-day management of Brand Strategy, Digital, Comms, Content Creation, Copywriting, Collaborations & Risk Management for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Watkins helped Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, gain 11.3 million followers on their former official Instagram account. According to Daily Mail, he was often referred to as the couple’s “secret weapon.” However, their Sussex Royal account was a success from the start, considering that it broke a Guinness World Record on the day of its launch, which was April 2, 2019. The profile became the fastest Instagram account to reach one million followers by doing so in under six hours.

William and Kate’s @kensingtonroyal account currently has over 11.5 million followers.

Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. • The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. • But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. • Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. • They need our support as much as we need theirs. • All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. • That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. • — The Duke of Cambridge

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 20, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

The news comes after Harry and Meghan reportedly got former Bill Gates employee Catherine St-Laurent, who was the chief of staff and executive director of Pivotal Ventures, to work for their new charity.

Around the time of the hire, news broke that the Duke, Duchess and their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor had relocated from Canada to Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More recently, the couple announced that the name of their new non-profit organization will be Archewell. This name will also take the place of their former Sussex Royal brand.

“Before Sussex Royal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,” Harry and Meghan told The Telegraph. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”