Did ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams Fake Apology To NeNe Leakes?

Porsha Williams admitted she appreciated NeNe Leakes’s emotional apology during “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast trip to Greece. However, she was not happy with the way Kenya Moore and Kandi Burrus questioned her apology to the Swagg Boutique owner.

NeNe and Porsha’s friendship has been on the rocks since the last season of “RHOA.” Their feud quickly escalated and consisted of the women hurling insults at one another through social media and interviews.

Their tense relationship changed when NeNe sat down and apologized to Porsha about some of the harsh comments she made. After sharing their feelings, the two decided to settle their feud and move forward.

However, during the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12 after show, Kenya and Kandi revealed they didn’t believe Porsha’s apology was genuine. The pair claimed they had “receipts” of Porsha slamming NeNe before their emotional chat.

Despite their claims, Porsha called out her co-stars for trying to ruin her renewed friendship with NeNe. “I think it’s ridiculous that they don’t believe the apology, or whatever when Kenya has done things to people and hasn’t even apologized, and they have internally forgiven her,” Porsha said during a virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home.”

“And these receipts that they’re talking about, bring them, honey! Bring them,” she added.

Porsha admitted that she and NeNe have spoken poorly about one another, but they are not dwelling on their behavior from the past. “I can’t imagine talking any more crap than I did on the show. I was upset, it is what it is, and I’m sure she has had some things to say about me, but we both agreed that we have moved on,” she explained.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.