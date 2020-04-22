Digital Holy Communion for Uniting Church

Members of Australia’s Uniting Church will be able to receive Holy Communion from the comfort of their own homes this Easter, as the church allows the sacrament to be conducted online in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this moment, we cannot gather together in our usual ways, because of the restrictions designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus … and keep vulnerable people safe,” Uniting Church of Australia president Dr Deidre Palmer said in a pastoral letter on Friday.

Given these “extreme circumstances”, the church’s Assembly Standing Committee decided to allow Holy Communion to take place as part of online worship services, she said.

The arrangement should be seen as a temporary measure during COVID-19-related isolation regulations, Dr Palmer said.

No congregation is required to offer online worship gatherings with communion.

This decision is the responsibility of each church council and minister.

“There will be Uniting Church congregations and members, who choose not to celebrate Holy Communion in this way, but instead choose to wait until they are able to physically meet,” Dr Palmer said in the letter.

The digital arrangement will finish no later than March 2021, or when the committee instructs otherwise.