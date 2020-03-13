Dimitar Berbatov hails Manchester United ace for ‘proving me wrong’

Dimitar Berbatov has hailed Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo for “proving me wrong”. The January deadline-day signing of Ighalo was derided by pundits and critics but the Shanghai Shenhua loanee has netted three goals in six appearances for the Red Devils.

He netted a brace in Thursday’s FA Cup fifth-round win at Derby County to boost the club’s hopes of a successful season, with their hopes of Europa League glory and a top-four finish also still in progress.

Berbatov told Betfair: “The mood and the spirit of the team is really high right now at Manchester United. The way they play, the goals and the performances are all going in the right direction and you can not take that away from them. I hope that the consistency factor is there with them now, they have a tough test against Manchester City next, but they are in the perfect moment to play them.

“Their confidence is high, they are playing with purpose and hopefully we will see that this weekend.

“United are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions, which is a great run, and they are facing their rival in a very positive moment. The whole team is playing well and seven clean sheets in those previous nine games proves it. Games like this are a bit different because even if you come off the back of three defeats, you are still facing your rivals and find that extra strength to motivate yourself.