Diogo Dalot reveals what Man Utd players think of Bruno Fernandes after January transfer

Manchester United players knew that Bruno Fernandes was a “very good player” before he made his January transfer to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon, according to Red Devils star Diogo Dalot, after the Portugal international made his debut last weekend.

Manchester United fans got their first glimpse of new signing Bruno Fernandes on Saturday, in the 0-0 draw against Wolves at Old Trafford. The United players knew what they were getting a very good player before he made his debut, however, according to Diogo Dalot.

Dalot claimed that Fernandes is going to help the Red Devils to rebuild, and he will bring a lot to the team. The 20-year-old was speaking after Fernandes’ first appearance in a United shirt, after his £67million switch from Sporting Lisbon last month. The midfielder had a quiet afternoon that was bereft of major incidents. But, he did show United fans glimpses of why Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were so desperate to recruit him.

Dalot told his United team-mates that his fellow countryman, Fernandes, was the real deal before he arrived at Old Trafford. “Yeah, he’s an experienced player. He played abroad a lot of years,” said the right-back. “He’s an experienced player and you knew he could come here and do a great job. “For me, it wasn’t a surprise, and I think he’s going to show us a lot more that he did today, but it was a fantastic debut for him.

“The players knew Bruno was a very good player, of course. It’s different seeing him abroad and then seeing him in training every day. He’s going to bring us a lot. “I think he’s going to be a very good player for us and he’s going to help us build this team. “The ones that didn’t know Bruno too much, they asked me and I told them he’s a very good player. “Now they can see and train with him. He’s going to be a very good signing for us.”

Fernandes signed for United toward the end of the January transfer window, on the 29th. He was also linked with moves to Manchester City and Barcelona throughout the month, but it would be United that finally signed the Portuguese star. Lengthy talks were concluded after Sporting and United agreed on £48m up front followed by £14m in add-ons, in a deal that could rise to £67m. The midfielder has admitted that he was desperate to join the Premier League.